Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statesville's Pack 607 enjoys weekend of activities at Camporee
Pack 607 joined the Gemstone District’s Camporee at Van Hoy Campground in Union Grove on Friday night through Sunday. They enjoyed a weekend of fun activities along with other packs and troops in the district. Pack 607 is chartered by Concord Presbyterian Church in Statesville.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Statesville woman thankful for cardiologist, living life to fullest
Imagine your breathing is so labored that it’s difficult for you to walk or move. Completing once-simple tasks, like cooking or even walking across the room, seem like mountainous obstacles. You are being treated for a lung condition, but feel in your heart that it is something more than that. What you didn’t feel, however, was what was actually happening inside your heart.
Event is largest ‘in our 31 years of Life Walks’
The 31st Walk for Life to benefit the Community Pregnancy Center of Lake Norman was held Sept. 24 at Langtree, Lake Norman on Landings Drive in Mooresville with a large group of walkers participating in this year’s event, which featured a farm theme. As of Oct. 10, $132,325 has...
Statesville farmer celebrates second HempStock Festival to benefit children
Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The festival will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville. Proceeds from the event will benefit “The Magic of the Outdoors for Kids,” which introduces children to the joys of sustainable farming and being in nature.
SIAA registering for youth basketball
SIAA Sports has opened registration for recreational youth basketball. This program is offered for all boys and girls in kindergarten through 8th grade, as well as high school boys grades 9-12. Practices for grades 1-8 begin in November and are held at local Mooresville I-SS county schools. Saturday games will...
‘A strong diverse show’: 40th annual Artoberfest winners are announced
Mooresville Arts is hosting its 40th Anniversary Artoberfest Judged Show & Competition. Fifty-three artists submitted a total of 137 entries in the show featuring a wide range of media. Works include paintings, drawings, clay, glass, mixed media, wood, mosaics and bas-relief. The Artoberfest exhibit will be on display at Mooresville...
'Pawn Stars' to make stop in Winston-Salem. Here's how to be in the audience.
“Pawn Stars” will be filming in Winston-Salem Oct. 15-17 and is looking for audience members. The reality series on the History channel features the colorful world of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The late Richard Harrison, a former Lexington resident, gained national fame...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
ROUNDUP: North Iredell sweeps North Lincoln, finishes regular season unbeaten
PUMPKIN CENTER—North Iredell polished off a perfect regular season on Wednesday night. The Raiders (24-0, 14-0) defeated North Lincoln 25-12, 25-10, 25-12. No other details on the match were available. North Iredell will be the top seed for the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament next week. The Raiders host...
Charles Carter and Bob Stamey honored at Farm Bureau Annual Meeting
The Farm Bureau took a moment during its annual meeting Thursday at the Statesville Civic Center to honor the late Charles Carter and Bob Stamey for their contributions to agriculture in Iredell County. Their families were presented with the Ken Vaughn Friend of Agriculture Award for the men’s dedication to...
Chase ends when stolen SUV runs out of gas in Burke County
A chase that looped around Burke County for about a half hour Tuesday afternoon came to a slow stop on N.C. 18 when the vehicle authorities were pursuing apparently ran out of gas. Autumn Burhans, 28, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, and...
Sheriff: Statesville man charged with stealing three vehicles from a neighbor
Three stolen vehicles were recovered and a Statesville man, who lived nearby was charged, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Scotty Eugene Shoemaker, 54, of Shoemaker Farm Road, Statesville, was charged with three counts of felony larceny of a stolen vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $97,500. Campbell said in...
NC woman with disabilities locked in a room for more than 12 hours, police say. Caregivers charged.
A brother and sister are accused of abusing a Winston-Salem woman with disabilities who was locked in a room last year for more than 12 hours, authorities said Thursday. Mary Kathleen Adkins, 37, of Bramblewood Trail is charged with two counts of domestic abuse involving neglect and/or exploitation of a disabled adult, Winston-Salem police said.
I-SS board OKs three resolutions at meeting
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed three resolutions at Monday night’s board meeting. The first resolution passed requested approval from the Iredell County Board of Commissioners for the transfer of funds to capital outlay. By state law, the board is required to have county commissioners’ approval when moving...
Three arrested on drug charges after investigation into shooting incident
Three people are facing charges after a shooting last month. Yash Rahul Vaidya, 20, of Tennessee Circle, Mooresville; Cecil Tyler Smith, 22, of Gastonia; and Sage Perry Wright, 20, of Cherryville, were arrested on various charges. Vaidya was arrested one week ago on charges of felony attempted armed robbery and...
Iredell Clerk of Court Jim Mixson named second vice president of state conference
The N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court recently held its 2022 Summer Educational Conference in Dare County. In addition to daily training seminars and committee meetings, executive officers for 2022-23 were sworn in by Associate Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger Jr. The Honorable J. Yancey Washington, Granville County Clerk...
