Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau
A look inside the Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo. East Prairie School District boosting security ahead of game. Ahead of the football game this week, the East Prairie School District is boosting security measures. Court hearing for Caruthersville shooting suspect moved. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The court...
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Louis Lorimier Comes To Cape Girardeau
It seems like Almost Yesterday that residents of Cape Girardeau gained access to important historical records of Louis Lorimier, the founder of Cape Girardeau. Born into an important family in Montreal, Canada in 1748, Lorimer moved to the Ohio frontier and shortly before the American Revolutionary War, established a trading post on the main military route between Detroit and the Ohio Valley.
West Paducah couple accused of fentanyl trafficking
On the campus of SIU, Nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris Library representing those impacted by suicide. Low Mississippi River levels allows for walking to Tower Rock.
Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles. The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m. According to a release from Graves County,...
Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home. No one wants a home break in, but police are investigating an alleged break in recently that happened while the residents were home one morning.
Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed.
Field fire in Scott County
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
Sikeston SWAT Challenge shows kids physical challenges of being an officer
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Area children will soon have a chance to see and experience the physical challenges that police officers endure during their job. A kid’s SWAT Challenge is coming to Sikeston to give children the opportunity to test their agility as they run through an obstacle course guided by Sikeston police officers.
Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop
BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
Mowing and litter pickup starts along I-24 in Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Contract crews are starting cleaning up along Interstate 24 through Kentucky on October 11. It will start at the Trigg-Christian County Line near mile marker 69, going westward toward Lyon County. It will end at the Ohio River Bridge in Paducah. There will be appropriate signage...
1 man arrested, 1 man wanted in connection with stealing guns in McCracken County
A vehicle and a structure were lost to a large fire in Scott County, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 11. We interviewed Jessie Kuntze at Tower Rock when the river was low enough to walk to it.
Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
