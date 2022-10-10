ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFVS12

Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo

Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot.
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home


CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau

A look inside the Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: Louis Lorimier Comes To Cape Girardeau

It seems like Almost Yesterday that residents of Cape Girardeau gained access to important historical records of Louis Lorimier, the founder of Cape Girardeau. Born into an important family in Montreal, Canada in 1748, Lorimer moved to the Ohio frontier and shortly before the American Revolutionary War, established a trading post on the main military route between Detroit and the Ohio Valley.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

West Paducah couple accused of fentanyl trafficking


WEST PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles. The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m. According to a release from Graves County,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield


MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Field fire in Scott County


SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston SWAT Challenge shows kids physical challenges of being an officer

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Area children will soon have a chance to see and experience the physical challenges that police officers endure during their job. A kid’s SWAT Challenge is coming to Sikeston to give children the opportunity to test their agility as they run through an obstacle course guided by Sikeston police officers.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.


wpsdlocal6.com

Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop

BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Mowing and litter pickup starts along I-24 in Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Contract crews are starting cleaning up along Interstate 24 through Kentucky on October 11. It will start at the Trigg-Christian County Line near mile marker 69, going westward toward Lyon County. It will end at the Ohio River Bridge in Paducah. There will be appropriate signage...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
METROPOLIS, IL
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

