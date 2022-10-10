ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

1 critically hurt in south Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered critical injuries Thursday afternoon in a house fire in south Wichita. Firefighters were called home located in the 400 block of E. Lincoln shortly before 3 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the woman had gotten out of the house but with some...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police identify man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday Update: The Wichita Police Department has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night as 61-year-old Roger Wilcoxen of Winfield. Around 6:48 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to an injury accident at the intersection of S. Hydraulic and Marion. They arrived to find...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck

MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn’t described as “lifesaving,” but this isn’t your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency. Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised? To put...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck

RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfuctions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck she was driving malfunctioned. The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235. When she turned right...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. man suffered medical emergency before fatal crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Clay Worley of Wichita. Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an injury accident in the 5800 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers arrived,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Processional route for Dep. Sidnee Carter’s funeral service released

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy who died while on duty last week will be laid to rest on Friday. Deputy Sidnee Carter’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, near Central and Tyler. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office YouTube channel. A graveside service will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to 11 years in prison for beating, strangling girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for a domestic violence incident in 2020. Sedgwick County District Judge Seth Rundle sentenced Kealan Dixon on Wednesday to 136 months. He pleaded guilty in September to two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Best Value Trash ends residential services in Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After spending most of the year leaving hundreds of customers with piles of trash for weeks on end, Best Value Trash will no longer offer residential trash services. This announcement comes just before the Haysville City Council was going to vote whether to revoke its license.
HAYSVILLE, KS

