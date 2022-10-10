Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Perry County School Meal waiver expired
No one wants a home break in, but police are investigating an alleged break in recently that happened while the residents were home one morning. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year. Abortion...
KFVS12
Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.
KFVS12
Families impacted by meal waiver ending; southeast Mo. school dist. creates ‘Angel Fund’
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - When meals were free during the pandemic, the cafeterias served 98,000 more meals than they did in 2018-2019. But this year, as Perry County students returned to the classrooms, they have had to pay for school meals. ”We had a lot reaching out to us....
KFVS12
Transportation Coalition holding a Transportation Conversation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Transportation Coalition, a new group formed by United Way of Southeast Missouri, invites Cape Girardeau citizens to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County. Called the Transportation Conversation, the public forum is scheduled for October 20 at the Shawnee Park Center,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Mowing and litter pickup starts along I-24 in Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Contract crews are starting cleaning up along Interstate 24 through Kentucky on October 11. It will start at the Trigg-Christian County Line near mile marker 69, going westward toward Lyon County. It will end at the Ohio River Bridge in Paducah. There will be appropriate signage...
Comments / 0