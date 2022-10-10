Read full article on original website
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
MLB・
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero
The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
3 Braves most to blame for tough Game 1 against Phillies
The Braves postseason experience is not off to a good start. After a bit of a layoff, Atlanta looked rusty, whether Brian Snitker will admit it or not. The day Braves are back, and at the worst possible time. Atlanta had its horse on the mound in Game 1 —...
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
MLB decided to make Braves’ NLDS schedule as difficult as possible for them
If the Atlanta Braves want to repeat as World Series champions, they have to figure out how to win day games with greater regularity right now. Despite winning 101 games on the season, the Atlanta Braves now have no choice but to figure out how to win day games. For...
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman
The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
College football reveals Stetson Bennett shoulder injury
If you noticed that the Georgia Bulldogs‘ offense has been a bit off this season, you not alone. Although the Dawgs had no problem handling Auburn this past Saturday, a week before they struggled against the Missouri Tigers, winning in the closing minutes of that game, 24-20. But one...
Savannah Ghost Pirates open training camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates hit the ice to open training camp on Monday morning. The team will practice at the Savannah Civic center for the first week of camp. While the second week will be held at Enmarket Arena. Ahead of the team taking the ice,...
Rain delay for Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 | What to know
The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in the series. First pitch has been delayed.
Phillies minor league pitcher dead at 20 after battle with cancer
The Philadelphia Phillies will be playing Game 3 of the NLDS with heavy hearts after Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan died of cancer at the age of 20.
Hall of Famer Randy Johnson's love of photography back in the spotlight after viral tweet
Former MLB superstar Randy Johnson retired from baseball in 2009 and his passion for photography really took off. Fans realized it again this week.
NFL・
Two Savannah Country Day Hornets honored at the Savannah Quarterback club.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive player of the week: Joshua Washington WR, Savannah Country Day. The freshman wide receiver had seven catches for a...
