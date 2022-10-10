15-year-old girl dies after fight leads to another shooting in a Columbus park
A 15-year-old girl died after a fight Monday afternoon turned into a shooting at Franklin Park on the Near East Side — the latest gun violence in a Columbus park.
Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. to ShotSpotter alerts and 911 calls about shots fired in a parking lot at Franklin Park off West Franklin Park Avenue, south of East Broad Street, Columbus police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said. When police arrived, they discovered a teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
The girl was identified as 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks, of the Near East Side. She died at Nationwide Children's Hospital Monday evening.
Kendricks had attended East High School.
A spokesperson for Columbus City Schools said Kendricks was new to the school this year.
"Lovely, as her name indicates, manifested a demeanor which was pleasant, polite, and very respectful," the district said. "She always presented a positive impression towards her teachers and school community."
The district was making counselors and support staff available to students on Tuesday.
Potts said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a fight in the park involving several people, but provided little other information about the incident to media gathered for what was a brief press conference. Potts said she was not going to respond to questions about suspects or people of interest, and said the investigation is continuing.
"There used to be a time when you could have a fistfight," Potts said about teens today escalating fights into gun violence. "And that's it — you're here to see another day."
Potts insisted the city's parks are safe, though Monday’s shooting is at least the seventh shooting at or near Columbus city parks this year , resulting in at least five deaths and five injuries, including to an 8-year-old girl.
- On April 23, Masonique Saunders, 20, was shot and killed at Saunders Park on the Near East Side, and Damarion Dawson, 19, was killed at Nafzger Park on the Southeast Side.
- On May 4, Jessey Osorio, 19, was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded after a shooting in a parking lot outside the community center at Westgate Park.
- On May 14, an 8-year-old girl was wounded after a shooting during a fight in Weinland Park.
- On June 15, Atayia Nichols, 24, was shot and killed and two others were injured in a shooting at Glenwood Park, which was being used as a cooling station during the June power outage.
- On Aug. 19, Miguel Arriola, 32, was shot and killed just blocks from Westgate Park while in his vehicle. A passenger was in his vehicle but was not injured.
A Division of Police program that paid overtime to volunteer officers to patrol city parks ended on Labor Day .
The shooting area is unrelated to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, where the popular fall event Pumpkins Aglow is held.
