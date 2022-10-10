ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Clarion Volleyball: London Fuller, Lauren Aichinger Sweep PSAC Weekly VB Awards

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Just as the Golden Eagle volleyball team swept their weekend’s competitions, so too did the team sweep the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) weekly awards for Oct. 10, as London Fuller and Lauren Aichinger were named the PSAC West Athlete and Defensive Athlete of the Week, respectively.
Roger Allen Skinner

Roger Allen Skinner, age 63, of Knox Dale and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Penn Highland-DuBois, due to a stroke and complications. Born October 30, 1958, he was a son of Haley and Lois Showden Skinner. He was a coal miner most of his...
Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr.

Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr., age 53, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 due to a drug over dose. Jerry made some terrible choices in life. Drugs stole the person he used to be. Every choice leads us down a path;...
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith

Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, October 8 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front Street, Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue till she went to the nursing home. Audrey was...
MaryAnne Brent

MaryAnne Brent, 77, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. MaryAnne was born on August 23, 1945, in Lafayette, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Edmond and Florence K. (Foreman). She graduated from Purdue University in 1967. After retiring...
Eula Weckerly Karns

Eula Weckerly Karns, of Oil City, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 8, surrounded by her family. She resided for the last six years at 2 Scotts Drive, Oil City at the residence of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law William Dudzic. Eula was born on Jan. 23, 1926 in Farmington Township,...
YourErie

Steelhead fishing season begins in Erie Co.

Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales. Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle. Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut […]
Janice L. Tascarella

Janice L. Tascarella, 89, of East Brady, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born June 7, 1933, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Earl F. and Mildred I. (Mitchell) Yates. She graduated from Union Joint High School. She had various jobs before finally settling...
erienewsnow.com

Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
SPONSORED: Carol Gilhousen of Rossbacher Insurance Celebrates 54 Years in Insurance

SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce Carol Gilhousen’s 54th anniversary in insurance. Ms. Gilhousen started her career with Williams Insurance Agency in 1968 as an insurance clerk. She became a licensed insurance agent in 1982 and has held that position ever since. She has helped hundreds of individuals and families with their personal home, auto, and life insurance during her career as an insurance agent.
Ruth A. Freeman

Ruth A. Freeman, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 28, 1930, in Venango County, to the late C. Lewis and Bernice (Heffernan) Osborne. Ruth graduated with Rocky Grove High School’s Class of 1949.
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment

Brookville Equipment Corporation is currently hiring for multiple positions. Brookville Equipment offers competitive wages and a great benefits package. For information on these positions and others available at Brookville Equipment use the link below. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood

Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood, a lifetime resident of Oil City, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at The Caring Place Nursing Home in Franklin, PA. She had been suffering with arterial disease and then contracted Covid 19 before her death. In recent...
erienewsnow.com

Erie Reacts to Comedian Tom Segura Hating Erie

Comedian Tom Segura has been vocal about his hatred for Erie on his recent podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave. A snippet with Segura's comments about Erie has since circled the community leaving residents wondering why he feels so strongly about the town. Years ago, Tom did perform standup in Erie...
