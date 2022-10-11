15 Dani Rojas Moments From "Ted Lasso" That Prove He's A Sweet Cinnamon Roll

Dani Rojas (played by Cristo Fernandez) blew into Ted Lasso like a "joyous, raven-haired golden retriever." Ted's words, not mine.
Here are some of his most delightful and endearing moments, while we impatiently wait for Ted Lasso Season 3. 1. When he had the most memorable entrance ever and coined his own catchphrase.
In less than two minutes, Dani ran onto the field singing his own name, gave Apple TV+
Ted Lasso a signature catchphrase, and scored a goal. Legend behavior. 2. When he tried to be Jamie's friend even though they were competing for the same spot on the team and Jamie was being the worst. Apple TV+ 3. When he got injured and immediately worried about what his abuela would say.
Translation: "My grandmother warned me. How am I gonna work now??" Apple TV+
4. When he knew you you never show up to a party empty-handed.
For context, the team thought they had a curse, and Ted had them do a ritual to get rid of it. Apple TV+
5. When he showed off the versatility of his catchphrase.
There's an ocean of difference between "Football is life!" and "Football is life." Apple TV+
6. When he rejected capitalism. Apple TV+ 7. When he couldn't read the room (or Roy's bad mood). Apple TV+ 8. When he scored a very crucial goal during Richmond's final match, made all the cooler by the fact that Cristo Fernandez performed the stunt himself.
He was
actually a semi-professional soccer player before pivoting to acting and filmmaking. 9. When he accidentally killed Earl the Greyhound and felt awful about it. Apple TV+ 10. When he nearly killed Ted the same way.
I never considered how much it must hurt to essentially be kicked by a soccer player, but now I have a new fear. Apple TV+
11. When he went to therapy and made a crucial philosophical discovery. Apple TV+ 12. When he shared his thoughts on coffee. Apple TV+ 13. When he wore dress shoes for the first time to Rebecca's dad's funeral, and got a taste of what it's like to wear high heels.
You can't exactly tell from this screenshot, but Dani is using Jamie like a human cane. Apple TV+
14. When he participated in crucial team-building activities like learning choreography. Apple TV+ You should really see this one for yourself: 15. And finally, when he nobly honored the dearly departed Earl. Apple TV+ What are your favorite Dani Rojas moments? Comment below!
