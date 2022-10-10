Today is Spirit Day and we are making Apple Cider Martinis with Amy Seyller and David Homuth as they tell us all about the Witches and Wizards Rendezvous event. The Witches and Wizards Rendezvous is a fundraiser for the YWCA that’s taking place next Friday from 6 pm to 11 pm. All proceeds go to the YWCA so that they can continue programs like English as a second language for immigrants. You can register this weekend at fallfundraiser.swell.gives.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO