ACT reports lowest average test score in over 30 years
The average ACT score across the nation is the lowest its been in more than 30 years, according to new data released Wednesday.
Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement
The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts.
Rockford residents can now get free Narcan
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with the health department to address opioid overdoses in the community.
School officials also named in Rockford body-slamming lawsuit
In addition to a Rockford Police resource officer, two Auburn High School assistant principals and a hall monitor are also accused in a federal lawsuit of violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old when he was body-slammed in 2021 at the school.
Flinn Middle holds first 'Human Library' project
Flinn Middle School participated in the International Human Library Project which allowed the 8th grade students to tell narratives of their own lives and the lives of others.
Airline tickets up 20% this holiday season
Those planning to travel somewhere for the holidays should get ready to pay more.
Waukesha parade trial continues
Testimony continued Monday in the murder trial of accused Waukesha parade attacker Darrell Brooks.
Auburn High School officials named in suit after student body-slammed by officer
A federal lawsuit alleging that a Rockford resource officer violated an Auburn High School freshman's civil rights when he body slammed him in 2021 also accuses two assistant principals and a hall monitor of misconduct.
Illinois drivers hit more deer than 46 other states
According to research done by State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for animal-collision claims.
Injuries reported in crash at Auburn and Huffman in Rockford
Rockford Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard.
Illinois celebrates 'Manufacturing Month' with statewide bus tour
The "Makers on the Move" bus tour made a stop in Rockford Tuesday morning, highlighting Ingersoll Machine Tools as part of "Manufacturing Month."
Suburban Chicago Amazon workers walkout and rally
Amazon employees called for a safer work environment and better pay during a walkout and rally at a warehouse in Joliet.
Ammo, body armor stolen from police car in Janesville
Janesville Police say someone stole handgun ammunition, a Taser, body armor and more items from an unlocked police car.
Plans for Bears in Arlington Heights revealed
There is still nothing etched in stone, but a proposed agreement between the Chicago Bears and the Village of Arlington Heights was made public at a village board meeting Monday night.
Publishers see growing demand for children's books on traumatic events
Publishers of children's books say there is a growing demand for picture books depicting traumatic events.
Talking the Witches and Wizards Rendezvous on Spirit Day
Today is Spirit Day and we are making Apple Cider Martinis with Amy Seyller and David Homuth as they tell us all about the Witches and Wizards Rendezvous event. The Witches and Wizards Rendezvous is a fundraiser for the YWCA that’s taking place next Friday from 6 pm to 11 pm. All proceeds go to the YWCA so that they can continue programs like English as a second language for immigrants. You can register this weekend at fallfundraiser.swell.gives.
￼One more thing: SOMNIUM
This weekend is the last chance to check out SOMNIUM: The Book of Dreams and Nightmares presented by the Rockford Area Arts Council. SOMNIUM is a three-dimensional performative art experience. You can get tickets for $22 on their website or enter for your chance to win tickets on GoodDayStateline.com.
Rock Valley Credit Union Pumpkin Pop-Up Event with Wags
We’re getting ready for Halloween and so is the Rock Valley Credit Union. They are hosting their 3rd annual Pumpkin Pop-Up event. Ana Montoya and her friend Wags are sharing all the details for the event with us. It takes place on October 22nd from 10 am to 12 pm at the Love’s Park branch. It is also free for everyone to attend. Ana is also telling us about the Visa 5k giveaway and the Rock Rewards program.
Family: Auburn High School student left brain damaged after body slam by police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of Auburn High School student Parris Moore have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit. It stems from an incident from September 2021, where video appeared to show a school resource officer slam the 14-year-old to the floor. Lawyers for the Moore family held a news conference on Wednesday.
Mixing and Matching for the perfect costume at Goodwill
Figuring out the perfect Halloween costume can be a little stressful, but Goodwill is the perfect spot to find easy and affordable costume ideas. Goodwill has so many options that can fit any budget. Michelle shows off just how versatile one can get with costume pieces with a handful of costumes at $25. There aren’t just costumes for adults, they have tons of costumes for kids of all ages. Goodwill is located at 3065 N Perryville Rd, Rockford.
