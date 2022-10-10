Should the Celtics Trade for Jae Crowder?

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic , as the Suns work to find a new home for Jae Crowder, who's not with the team right now, the Atlanta Hawks are among those showing interest in acquiring the 10-year veteran.

But with the Celtics' second unit lacking a natural small forward, should Boston aim for a reunion with Crowder?

Crowder's a versatile, physical defender who can guard threes and fours, and he'd bring a gritty element to the Celtics. And while his long-range prowess dipped, converting on just 34.8 percent of his 5.4 threes per game last season, he connected on 36.2 percent of his 4.6 catch-and-shoot threes, per NBA.com . The season before, when he knocked down 38.9 percent of his 6.3 shots from beyond the arc, Crowder drilled 39.6 percent of his 5.5 catch-and-shoot threes.

As for his contract, the 32-year-old will make $10.2 million for the coming campaign, per Spotrac . With Danilo Gallinari unlikely to play this season due to a torn ACL, Boston could offer him and his $6.5 million salary, along with Payton Pritchard, to Phoenix and see if the Suns bite. Phoenix already has Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet coming off the bench, but there's a case for Pritchard being better than both.

Still, the Suns are thin on the wings and at the center position and likely want to address at least one, if not both, in return for Crowder. As Phoenix looks to move Crowder while aiding its quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Celtics don't seem like a match as a trade partner.

While there's some appeal to the idea of bringing Crowder back, Boston's probably better off as currently constructed. The Celtics don't have a natural small forward to bring off the bench, but one's position is ultimately about who they can guard. Malcolm Brogdon, who has a 6'10 wingspan, can bump up a spot defensively. Derrick White, who has a 6'7.5 wingspan, can do the same.

And with today's game featuring a high volume of pick-and-rolls to create a numbers advantage and Boston utilizing a switch-heavy scheme to negate that, who one starts on only matters so much.

It's also worth noting White's started the Celtics' first three preseason games. Joe Mazzulla has cautioned not to read too much into the starting lineup and stated he's willing to tinker with that unit based on the matchup. Still, White appears likely to start often while Robert Williams works his way back from an arthroscopic knee procedure.

Another option within the second unit is to slide Grant Williams down a spot to guard small forwards. Plus, the bench gets integrated with the starters, meaning at least one of Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown will be out there to help Boston match up defensively.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old Pritchard, an underrated defender, is eight years younger than Crowder, less expensive, for now at least, and he's a more versatile shooter, effective off the catch and the dribble. Through two NBA seasons, Pritchard's converting 3.6 shots from beyond the arc at a 41.2 percent clip.

So, while Crowder would give the Celtics' second unit a more natural structure, as constructed, they're faster, more dynamic, and better off. And as stated earlier, even if the Suns deem this a fair offer, they're likely looking to upgrade a different spot or two on the depth chart.

