WJHG-TV
American Charlies Grill and Tavern GOTW - South Walton at Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big 2-S District 2 match up set for Friday night between South Walton and Bay. Those two will meet at the Gavlak Complex on the Arnold campus, Bay using that as a surrogate home field with Rutherford using Tommy Oliver in two nights. The...
Bay picks up first win over Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay volleyball team earned their first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Rutherford. Bay improved to 1-18 and will visit Arnold on Thursday, October 13. Rutherford fell to 1-17 and will visit North Bay Haven on Monday, October 17.
WJHG-TV
Mosley prepares for district game with Crestview after back to back losses
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call the game between Crestview and Mosley. Thursday a biggie! Those two teams getting set to meet at Tommy Oliver in an all-important 4-S District 2 match up. One that will go a long way in determining a playoff berth for both! The Bulldogs will come east Thursday with a 3-3 overall record and 1-1 in district play. The Dolphins 4-3 overall and also 1-1 in district. The Dolphins reeling a bit these days. They lost on the road at Chiles two Fridays ago, that being their district loss. And they followed it up with another inconsistent performance at home against Navarre last Thursday, losing that one 38-35. So back to back last second losses for coach Tommy Joe Whiddon’s team!
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Chipley, Florida High School Homecoming Parade and Football Game Set for Friday, October 14, 2022 in Downtown Chipley
Part 1- Join Real Florida Magazine in downtown Chipley, Florida at 1PM on Friday, October 14, 2022 for the Chipley, Florida High School Homecoming Parade, as seen in Part 1 of these photos of the 2020 event by Digital Photography Technology students at Florida Panhandle Technical College.
WALB 10
Game of the Week: Brooks County @ Early County
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week will be in Blakely Friday night, where the undefeated Early County bobcats will play host to the Brooks County Trojans. There’s no surprise to what kind of game this will be. Two teams that want to run the ball down...
FSU football: 2023 commit Vandrevius Jacobs earns composite four star
Longtime 2023 FSU football wide receiver commit, Vandrevius Jacobs is a player we felt had been underrated for a long time. Jacobs had a three-star (.8628) ranking when he committed to the Noles in June 2021. He was the His nickname is “All Day Dre” because he consistently catches everything...
thefamuanonline.com
FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming
Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
WJHG-TV
Family fun at St. Andrews Marina
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Saturday the St. Andrews Marina is hosting a Food Trucks & Fishing event. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy food from a few food trucks, ice cream, and some fishing. No fishing...
Blakely, October 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
nowhabersham.com
Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
mypanhandle.com
The cold front clears and another is on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold front moves through for our Thursday, this will bring dry air to us but we will moderate for the weekend. Next week another cold front will move through the area early in the week. This should bring some real cold air in comparison to where we should be for this time of year. While it’s not in the forecast at the moment it’s possible that our inland area see the upper 30s Wednesday morning and possibly again on Thursday morning. The pattern thereafter also appears to keep the cold front coming down this might keep the cool dry air around for some time to come.
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his football game
A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sister after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. Byron, Katrina and 10-year-old Kamryn Jakes were on their way home from the game in Thomasville when a car crossed over the center lane and plowed into their car head-on. The car burst into flames, killing all three, according to WTVM. The other driver’s condition is unclear.
WJHG-TV
Falling Into Fun with Chad Gainey
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can’t have Halloween without pumpkin carving. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, an expert carver shared his tips and tricks of the craft. Chad Gainey joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team Thursday morning to show how to create one-of-a-kind pumpkins. Whether it...
WJHG-TV
Suspect shot near Sneads
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement. Jackson...
Chipley Bugle
Rodeo parade in Bonifay fl.
On Friday October the 7th, I had the pleasure of attending the 77th annual Rodeo parade in Bonifay fl. Upon arrival, I noticed the large crowds which lined the streets, and rodeo excitement filled the atmosphere. The weather was nothing less than perfect. There were vendors of different kinds, some selling fan favorite foods as well as other commodities like boutique attire and face painting for the children. The parade begins on North Wakusha St. right in front of the Piggly Wiggly, turns right on Veterans Boulevard and ends in front of Memorial Field.
wtxl.com
Tropical Storm Karl to move south in Bay of Campeche
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Karl maintains its pattern of slow movement while showing more opportunities to strengthen late Wednesday. Karl is located about 240 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and, for the time being, is moving north at 2 mph. Highest winds increased to 60 mph Wednesday...
Florida A&M reportedly has its AD
Florida A&M appears to have found an AD with Ivy League and extensive HBCU experience. The post Florida A&M reportedly has its AD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WJHG-TV
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
Troy Messenger
‘Big Mama’ Thornton to be honored in Ariton
Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, Blues legend to be honored in Ariton, her hometown, on October 22. Thornton recorded ‘Hound Dog’ three years before Elvis Presley will be honored in her South. Alabama hometown nearly four decades after her death. Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton was...
WJHG-TV
Wear It Wednesday with wearwillow.com
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Willow Boutique has brick-and-mortar stores around 30A but offers even more looks on its website. A stylist from wearwillow.com joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team this Wear It Wednesday to show what chic outfits they offer while keeping a budget in mind. Sam was...
