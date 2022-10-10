Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold front moves through for our Thursday, this will bring dry air to us but we will moderate for the weekend. Next week another cold front will move through the area early in the week. This should bring some real cold air in comparison to where we should be for this time of year. While it’s not in the forecast at the moment it’s possible that our inland area see the upper 30s Wednesday morning and possibly again on Thursday morning. The pattern thereafter also appears to keep the cold front coming down this might keep the cool dry air around for some time to come.

