Darlisha Collins
3d ago

Daycare facilities need to be reevaluated!!! They call you for every small thing, but when something big happens, especially when it's your child they are silent. This story makes me mad as h@#ll

Reply(2)
18
Monalisa Barnes
2d ago

I pray for the child and father and they getbjustice. it's not right to hurt a child in any age they are

Reply
6
QD Pie
3d ago

Sounds like child abuse. Report them and pull her out.

Reply
12
 

‘You Got 100 People In There … and Nobody Is Saying Anything’: Father Outraged at Daycare After 3-Year-Old Daughter Returns Home with Femur Bone Broken In Half and No One ‘Knows’ What Happened

A Houston toddler came home from daycare with a broken thigh bone and her father said he wants answers. The owner of the childcare facility, which has been serving the community for over 40 years, has refused to speak publicly about the incident and has secured an attorney to represent the facility’s interests regarding the child’s injury.
