WWE Raw results: Break it down, Brooklyn

It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since D-Generation first invaded WWE (and later, WCW as well, at least for one memorable night), but time flies in pro wrestling. WWE Raw in Brooklyn will celebrate a quarter-century of crotch chops, championships and assorted hijinks tonight. Aside from the late Chyna and Billy Gunn, who works for the distinguished competition, all other members of the group should be on hand at the Barclays Center.

Another prominent faction will be in the house as well. The Bloodline is scheduled to make an appearance, including its leader, Roman Reigns. What’s on the Tribal Chief’s mind now? Probably his upcoming title defense against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, but we’ll hear from him personally on Raw.

Bobby Lashley is a champion who prefers actions over words, and he’ll be defending his United States Championship in Brooklyn. His challenger will be Seth Rollins, who has gone far too long without gold on his waste and will be itching to set that right after losing in the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules. But is his feud with Matt Riddle truly behind him?

What else … oh yes, Johnny Gargano has had some issues with a teammate from his NXT days, Austin Theory, since joining WWE. He’ll get a chance to settle them the best possible way, in one-on-one action on Monday night.

Last but certainly not least, the eyes of the wrestling world will be watching Raw to see if Bray Wyatt appears after his atmospheric return at Extreme Rules. One would think there will be some sign of the White Rabbit, even if he’s not there in the flesh.

All indications are that this will be a powerhouse season premiere for Raw, complete with a revamped announce team. Be sure to tune in live on USA or bookmark this page as we update it with the latest WWE Raw results as they go down in Brooklyn.

