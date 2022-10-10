ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Everhaunt gives girl Halloween to remember

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005pc6_0iTmVdP600

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Everhaunt and Sweet Buffalo are giving a 12-year-old batting cancer a Halloween to remember.

The two teamed up to invite 12-year-old Aria Scheffler, who has a love for horror, to their haunted house on Saturday.

Kevin Donovan of Everhaunt, Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 along with scare actors to talk more about it. You can watch the full segment above.

For more information on Everhaunt, click here. To make a donation to help Aria, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

“Game on Glio” host joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After losing her husband to brain cancer, one Hamburg woman started an annual trail ride and a podcast to raise awareness for cancer. Shannon Traphagen, host of the “Game on Glio” podcast joined News 4 at 4 to discuss her experience with cancer and raising awareness. Watch the full segment above.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Donovan
Person
Kevin Love
News 4 Buffalo

News 4’s Don Postles shares a health update

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Longtime News 4 anchor Don Postles has been off the air for the past few weeks. Tonight, he wanted to update the community about his health. Don shared that he is recovering and in good spirits after needing to have a cancerous tumor removed from his face. He hopes to return […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

When Does Buffalo Turn Their Heat On?

When the temperatures start to cool in Western New York, the furnaces turn on. The question is how cold does it need to be to do it?. Now that autumn and cooler wheater have arrived in Western New York, it is the perfect time for the time-honored debate that is bound to be discussed in households from Lewiston to Jamestown:
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Everhaunt
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
News 4 Buffalo

Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dog Bit Off 9-Year-Old’s Finger In Cheektowaga, New York

Shame on the owner of this dog. An owner cowardly left after this incident in 2016 and they are still looking for the owner of the dog. Nine-year-old Meech Mills was just "really sad" about his finger which is now, mostly, missing. He had to go get his finger operated on and also a series of shots. Now 15 years old, Mills is still missing his finger.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy