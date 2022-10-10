Everhaunt gives girl Halloween to remember

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Everhaunt and Sweet Buffalo are giving a 12-year-old batting cancer a Halloween to remember.

The two teamed up to invite 12-year-old Aria Scheffler, who has a love for horror, to their haunted house on Saturday.

Kevin Donovan of Everhaunt, Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 along with scare actors to talk more about it. You can watch the full segment above.

For more information on Everhaunt, click here. To make a donation to help Aria, click here.