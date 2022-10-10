ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Police: Woman arrested in DeKalb County after domestic battery

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Kirkland woman was arrested Monday after reports of domestic battery.

Officers received reports of the battery in progress around 2:38 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The offender, 34-year-old Sophie DeMoss, had fled the residence before officer arrived and could not be found.

DeMoss returned after deputies had left, but they were still canvassing the area. DeMoss was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

She has been charged with two counts of Domestic Battery

If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.

