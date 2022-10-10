ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 7

john Q
2d ago

This election is about the economy and the destruction of it by The Biden/Harris administration and the democrats and Hassan’s has done her fair share to destroy this economy by supporting and voting for the Biden administrations policies 100%, Don Bolduc is a honorable man that served his country with honor and distinction for 33 years and will serve New Hampshire with the same honor and distinction. Do not believe the innuendo and lies being put out by the socialist democrats and Maggie Hassan’s look up Dons military record and then look Maggie Hassan’s senate record. The choice is clear vote for Don Bolduc

Reply
2
Related
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire poll: Pappas, Leavitt locked in tight House race

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire race between incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt is neck-and-neck with less than a month to go until the Nov. 8 election. That's according to an independent poll by AARP New Hampshire, released on Wednesday, which shows...
ELECTIONS
NHPR

New Hampshire voters will see two constitutional questions on the Nov. 8 ballot

This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In addition to candidates ranging from governor to county officials, two questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire. One asks whether a convention...
ELECTIONS
laconiadailysun.com

Lot of blame, few solutions to New Hampshire energy costs

(The Center Square) – With energy costs in New Hampshire expected to skyrocket this winter, the state's Republicans and Democrats are pointing fingers over who is to blame for the higher prices ahead of the midterm elections. House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and other GOP legislative leaders ripped Washington...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NHPR

How NHPR is covering the 2022 elections in New Hampshire

On Nov. 8, New Hampshire voters will have a chance to decide who they want to represent them at the State House, in Congress and at the county level. There are lots of important issues at stake in this election, but at NHPR we’re trying to keep our focus away from the horse race and where it belongs: on the needs and concerns of New Hampshire voters. That means you won’t find many stories from us about attack ads, polls or endorsements. Instead, we’re trying to bring you stories about the policy issues defining each race and how voters are making sense of their choices on the ballot this fall.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
laconiadailysun.com

Countries New Hampshire imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
POLITICS
Centre Daily

Student injured in fall down mountain on class field trip, New Hampshire officials say

A student was injured while scaling New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the most climbed mountains in the world, according to state officials. While hiking the peak on a school field trip, the student was injured after sliding down a flat boulder on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The student’s injuries were not life-threatening.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#The Daily Sun
laconiadailysun.com

Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards

THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
THETFORD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WMUR.com

Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire

VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
ANIMALS
WMUR.com

New Hampshire to receive $17M to build electric vehicle charging stations

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Over the next five years, New Hampshire will receive more than $17 million in federal funding to build more electric vehicle charging stations. The plan calls for installing 12 charging stations, placed every 50 miles along major highways such as Interstate 93 and Interstate 89. The stations would be within one travel mile from the highway. Transportation officials said Route 3 would be nominated as an electric vehicle corridor in the next round of funding.
GAS PRICE
WCAX

Has something crucial been left out of climate change models?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has set ambitious climate goals for the future: a 40% reduction below the 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and an 80% reduction below those levels by 2050. When modeling for those gas reductions there often is one element missing-- the human response...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy