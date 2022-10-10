Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud dominating competition in key situational statistic
C.J. Stroud is a dang good quarterback, in case you didn’t know. One might even call him “elite” in some conversations. The Ohio State quarterback might be viewed by some as the leading candidate to take home the Heisman in 2022. While leading the Buckeyes to No. 1 in the polls, Stroud also leads the nation in several major quarterback categories.
Why does Ohio State football coach Ryan Day wear black on game days?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names The 1 Thing Defense Needs To Work On
The Ohio State Buckeyes are off to a pretty much flawless start to the 2022 college football season. The No. 2 team in the country has rolled over every opponent it's faced en route to a 6-0 record, averaging a margin of victory of more than 33 points per game.
Snakebitten Ohio State stars, SEC bias and the greatest WR room in history: Buckeye Talk rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this edition of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants about college football and Ohio State football that he had saved up from test subscribers. Snakebitten Ohio State football stars through the years, like Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Is college football in a bad spot?. Ohio State’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Is Saturday a must-win game for the Wolverines against Penn State?
According to old-time western movies, “the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.” In B1G Country, everything rises and falls in the East in terms of competition. Usually, 2 cowboys find themselves in the middle of a stand-off, both stating how this place isn’t big enough for the both of them. In reality, there’s a 3rd gunslinger in the mix, but he’s away drinking at the local saloon, enjoying a day off from the fray.
saturdaytradition.com
Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salvage Michgian State's season
Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann previews basketball season, addresses talented transfers on the roster
Chris Holtmann outlined his expectations for Ohio State basketball’s upcoming season. Ohio State has a promising season ahead with a talented roster. In 2021-2022, the Buckeyes reached the NCAA Tournament and lost in the second round to Villanova. With that tournament loss behind them, Ohio State is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the 5th consecutive time.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains why Penn State-Michigan is 'overshadowed' in strong Week 7 slate
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy previewed Michigan and Penn State’s top 10 battle Thursday morning on Always College Football. They discussed betting lines and which team they’d take. Both analysts agreed that the game was overshadowed by other games in the weekend, including Alabama-Tennessee....
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Final thoughts and a prediction for Saturday at Michigan
If Sean Clifford simply does what he’s always done against Michigan, Penn State will have a great shot to win Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. The 4th-year starter has never turned the ball over against Michigan, going 96 throws and 36 rush attempts in 3 starts against the Wolverines without surrendering a possession. And, oh yeah, Penn State won 2 of those games. The loss came last year, a 21-17 verdict that in no way suggests Michigan should be a monumental favorite this year. The 7 points oddsmakers are giving Penn State might be a bit much.
Predicting Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class 3.0: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’re two months away from Signing Day, and Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class is near complete. So why not take one more shot at predicting how things will finish out?. Our first shot at predicting the class came after the early signing period for...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State vs. Michigan: Prediction and preview
Penn State vs. Michigan brings a top-10 B1G East battle to Week 7 with a lot on the line. The contest will be featured on FOX as the Big Noon Kickoff game set for 12 p.m. Eastern time. Penn State vs. Michigan Preview. Heading into the matchup, James Franklin’s Penn...
247Sports
After Sweet Sixteen run, Ohio State women's basketball team looking to make deeper run
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Coming off a Big Ten co-championship season and an NCAA Sweet Sixteenn berth last season, the Ohio State women’s basketball program was well regarded at the Big Ten Media Days held here at the Target Center. OSU coach Kevin McGuff and senior guards Taylor Mikesell...
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils uniform for Week 7 with brilliant video narrated by Tom Izzo
Michigan State unveiled its uniforms in a hype video ahead of its Homecoming matchup with Wisconsin. The Spartans unveiled a helmet that features the iconic “State” script logo, and they will don the traditional green jersey and white pants for the home contest. The video was narrated by...
Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game
The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day lists Ohio State's primary goal for bye in Week 7
Ryan Day talked about what he’ll be trying to accomplish in the bye week. Eleven Warriors’ Chase Brown and Dan Hope posted about what those plans are. One thing that Ohio State has had to deal with this season are injuries. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has hardly played, and the team has had to use a rotation of DBs as injuries have piled up for that position.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN sets game time for Michigan State's Armed Forces Classic showdown vs. Gonzaga
A unique date and venue are set for the 2022-23 college basketball season. ESPN recently announced its game time for Gonzaga and Michigan State; which will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day. The matchup is set for Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m....
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6
Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
