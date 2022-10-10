ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud dominating competition in key situational statistic

C.J. Stroud is a dang good quarterback, in case you didn’t know. One might even call him “elite” in some conversations. The Ohio State quarterback might be viewed by some as the leading candidate to take home the Heisman in 2022. While leading the Buckeyes to No. 1 in the polls, Stroud also leads the nation in several major quarterback categories.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Is Saturday a must-win game for the Wolverines against Penn State?

According to old-time western movies, “the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.” In B1G Country, everything rises and falls in the East in terms of competition. Usually, 2 cowboys find themselves in the middle of a stand-off, both stating how this place isn’t big enough for the both of them. In reality, there’s a 3rd gunslinger in the mix, but he’s away drinking at the local saloon, enjoying a day off from the fray.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salvage Michgian State's season

Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann previews basketball season, addresses talented transfers on the roster

Chris Holtmann outlined his expectations for Ohio State basketball’s upcoming season. Ohio State has a promising season ahead with a talented roster. In 2021-2022, the Buckeyes reached the NCAA Tournament and lost in the second round to Villanova. With that tournament loss behind them, Ohio State is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the 5th consecutive time.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Final thoughts and a prediction for Saturday at Michigan

If Sean Clifford simply does what he’s always done against Michigan, Penn State will have a great shot to win Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. The 4th-year starter has never turned the ball over against Michigan, going 96 throws and 36 rush attempts in 3 starts against the Wolverines without surrendering a possession. And, oh yeah, Penn State won 2 of those games. The loss came last year, a 21-17 verdict that in no way suggests Michigan should be a monumental favorite this year. The 7 points oddsmakers are giving Penn State might be a bit much.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State vs. Michigan: Prediction and preview

Penn State vs. Michigan brings a top-10 B1G East battle to Week 7 with a lot on the line. The contest will be featured on FOX as the Big Noon Kickoff game set for 12 p.m. Eastern time. Penn State vs. Michigan Preview. Heading into the matchup, James Franklin’s Penn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game

The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day lists Ohio State's primary goal for bye in Week 7

Ryan Day talked about what he’ll be trying to accomplish in the bye week. Eleven Warriors’ Chase Brown and Dan Hope posted about what those plans are. One thing that Ohio State has had to deal with this season are injuries. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has hardly played, and the team has had to use a rotation of DBs as injuries have piled up for that position.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6

Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.

