Cole, Yankees look to set early tone in playoff opener against Guardians

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Yankees’ six-day break officially comes to an end on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series. The first two contests of the five-game series will be played at Yankee Stadium.

Taking the mound in Game 1 for New York is Gerrit Cole.

“It’s always special anytime someone gets selected to lead the team into battle,” Cole said. “I think what comes with that responsibility is preparedness, poise and to be on the attack.”

There’s been some cause for concern lately with Cole. The Yankees ace allowed nine homers and had a 5.22 ERA in his final five starts of the regular season.

Despite those struggles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has confidence that Cole can set the tone in the series opener.

“I think he’s had a very strong year. The home run balls hurt him a little bit to keep him from winning the Cy Young and things like that,” Boone explained about Cole’s season. “I feel like he’s throwing the ball incredibly well. I feel like he has all year. His stuff has been really consistent. There’s no reason to think he can’t go out there and dominate.”

The Yankees were 5-1 against the Guardians in the regular season. But none of that matters this week.

October baseball is all about seizing the moment and capitalizing on the opponent’s mistakes.

“It’s the most important time of the year, the toughest time of the year and it’s what separates you from the rest,” said Giancarlo Stanton.

The Yankees and Guardians play Game 1 on Tuesday at 7:37 p.m.

