ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Cole, Yankees look to set early tone in playoff opener against Guardians

By Justin Walters
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRyOm_0iTmUn7j00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Yankees’ six-day break officially comes to an end on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series. The first two contests of the five-game series will be played at Yankee Stadium.

Taking the mound in Game 1 for New York is Gerrit Cole.

“It’s always special anytime someone gets selected to lead the team into battle,” Cole said. “I think what comes with that responsibility is preparedness, poise and to be on the attack.”

There’s been some cause for concern lately with Cole. The Yankees ace allowed nine homers and had a 5.22 ERA in his final five starts of the regular season.

Despite those struggles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has confidence that Cole can set the tone in the series opener.

“I think he’s had a very strong year. The home run balls hurt him a little bit to keep him from winning the Cy Young and things like that,” Boone explained about Cole’s season. “I feel like he’s throwing the ball incredibly well. I feel like he has all year. His stuff has been really consistent. There’s no reason to think he can’t go out there and dominate.”

The Yankees were 5-1 against the Guardians in the regular season. But none of that matters this week.

October baseball is all about seizing the moment and capitalizing on the opponent’s mistakes.

“It’s the most important time of the year, the toughest time of the year and it’s what separates you from the rest,” said Giancarlo Stanton.

The Yankees and Guardians play Game 1 on Tuesday at 7:37 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Boy, 13, beaten and robbed aboard Brooklyn subway, police say

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of males allegedly attacked and robbed a 13-year-old boy aboard a Brooklyn train earlier this month, police said Tuesday. The victim was on the Manhattan-bound F train approaching the Avenue P station when the group allegedly punched him in the head several times before taking his backpack and cellphone, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Cy Young
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#The New York Yankees#The Cleveland Guardians
Complex

Watch Emma Stone Get Booed at Padres-Mets Game

New York Mets weren’t too pleased with Emma Stone. As pointed out by TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted at Queens’ Citi Field on Friday for Game 1 of the Wild Card series between the the Mets and the San Diego Padres. Stone attended the event with her husband, Dave McCary, who is a San Diego native and well-known Padres fan.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NJ.com

Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position

There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees release official ALDS roster

The New York Yankees released the official ALDS roster on Tuesday morning, but a few impact players were left off. DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross, and Oswald Peraza will all sit for the ALDS, hopefully making a return in the ALCS, given the Yankees make it past the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy