St. Johns deputies seeking suspect, car from Wendy's car jacking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945. Officials...
St. Augustine animal sanctuary needs help after Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The impacts from Hurricane Ian are still being felt by some businesses in our area, and a St. Augustine animal sanctuary needs help from the community. Ayla's Acres No-Kill Animal Rescue is a non-profit that runs a sanctuary and foster animal program - 130 plus animals have to eat and be cared for.
Disaster Recovery Center opens in St. Johns County after Tropical Storm Ian
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The State of Florida and FEMA have opened an additional Disaster Recovery Center in St. Johns County. The recovery center is located at Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Dr., St. Augustine. It will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a...
St. Johns County firefighters rescue cats from fire, reunite them with family
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Pictures released by the St. Johns County Fire & Rescue show the touching moment where a family was reunited with their cats following a house fire on Saturday. Two adults had to evacuate when a fire started in their basement, SJCFR said. They were...
SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully splashes down off the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship successfully splashed down off Florida's Atlantic coast at 4:55 p.m. More specifically, the splashdown occurred just north of the First Coast. The capsule was expected to break the sound barrier and produce a sonic boom, but many people along the...
One-cent sales tax hike is on the November ballot in St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The November election is less than 30 days away and one of the items on the ballot in St. Johns County is a one cent sales tax increase. An audit shows St. Johns County needs the revenue for things like road improvements, law enforcement infrastructure, storm water management and other things.
Man has been missing for months and his mother says she’s looking for answers
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Debbie Terrell fears she will never see her son Carlos Tavarez again. “With me knowing my son knowing that he doesn’t go too long without talking to me he’s either someone's holding him hostage or unable to get to me that way or he’s dead," said Tavarez.
