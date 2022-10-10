Phillies fans excited for playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies hope the postseason celebrating will continue when they face the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

The team also announced Monday they signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year deal.

But now all eyes are on the Braves. Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series starts Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.

After a big win this weekend, Phillies fans have been sporting their new gear around town.

"That's all I live in, ask anyone that knows me... I usually have my red sneakers on, but I don't put them on till game time," said Ellen McCrossen, of South Philadelphia.

Inside the New Era Phillies Team Store, some fans were stocking up on new Red October gear Monday.

"I gotta get a Red October shirt, maybe a headband, you know Bryce Harper's headband," said Angela Heinbach, of Ocean City, New Jersey.

Playoff baseball will return to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 on Friday. If a Game 4 is necessary, it will be held on Saturday in South Philadelphia.

Heinbach said she's hoping to go to a game when the series comes home.

"My son lives around the corner, so I could park there and just walk right over and hopefully go to a game see a win," said Heinbach.

While tickets for the home games scheduled on Friday and Saturday are currently sold out, a limited number of additional seats may become available, according to the Phillies website.

We found tickets on StubHub, however, we didn't see prices under $200. If you're lucky enough to get tickets, like the Staglianos, you'll want to be dressed for the game.

"We came to get some fun stuff for the game on Saturday, we're planning on coming," said Melissa Stagliano, from Malvern.