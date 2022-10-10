ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Ahead of a severe flu season, La Crosse area infection experts encourage flu shots

By Emily Haugen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTPSR_0iTmUUIo00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Cold and flu season is on the way, and experts predict this season will be even more severe than the last two.

In a recent survey, 49% of American adults said they do not plan on getting their flu shot. Doctors say they should reconsider, as this year is different.

“People really haven’t been infected as much with the flu in the past couple years, because the past two years have been so mild. So we don’t really have the antibodies circulating around like we would’ve in previous years,” said Dr. Erica Zell, a physician at Mayo Clinic in Onalaska.

The temperature is dropping, and viruses are spreading.

“Definitely an uptick in just viral illnesses in general—so not even necessarily COVID or influenza, but just random viruses,” Zell said.

Though doctors don’t predict infection to be any worse, it may spread quicker.

“It just centers around the fact that we just aren’t wearing masks anymore,” Zell said.

And as more and more people go mask-free, experts want you to be prepared.

“We know we have the right tools in front of us right now, is to make sure we are getting vaccinated. That way we don’t see a large number of cases like the southern hemisphere did,” said Megan Meller, an infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Experts at both Mayo and Gundersen encourage vaccination, even though half of American adults don’t plan on getting one.

“Overall, we’ve always had a hard time across the U-S getting people to get their flu shot. You know, we’ve always aimed for 70% but at most it’s been 47%,” Meller said.

Doctors say there are benefits to getting the vaccine– especially this year.

“That helps protect yourself, also protects other people that are more vulnerable to getting the flu,” Zell said.

Both Zell and Meller say the best time to get your shot is now.

“October is one of the best times to get the flu shot, because we want to make sure people are vaccinated before the flu season begins,” Meller said.

As flu season approaches, Zell also recommends practicing good hand-washing, staying home when you are sick and considering masking in heavily populated areas.

Those efforts, on top of vaccination, can help reduce the spread.

Both Mayo and Gundersen’s flu shot clinics will open to the public in a week, on Oct. 17.

You can still get your shot with your physician before then– just schedule an appointment with your provider.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Al’s Musky Challenge focuses on La Crosse kids

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–A yearly La Crosse Rotary project is reeling in a big win for the next generation. Rotary member Al Louis presented the results of the 2022 Al’s Musky Challenge at the group’s weekly meeting at the Erickson Boys and Girls Club. The challenge raised over 57-thousand dollars for La Crosse’s Boys and Girls Club. The proceeds are split...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘The Remember Project’ returns to La Crosse for third year

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Bringing dementia awareness to the stage. ‘The Remember Project’ returns to the La Crosse area to showcase four special performances meant to shine a light on the importance of family caregiving and brain health. The project is also meant to make La Crosse County a dementia-friendly region. The first performance is the play ‘Steering into the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen Children’s Miracle Network hosts annual Radiothon

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The time has come to tune in and help kids. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is hosting its annual Radiothon at Gundersen. Z93, 95.7 the Rock, and KQ98 have been broadcasting from the Gundersen Clinic Lobby since 6 a.m. to share inspirational stories from patients, parents, and healthcare providers. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for Children’s...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
City
Onalaska, WI
La Crosse, WI
Health
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Flu Season#Mayo Clinic#Diseases#Linus Influenza#General Health#American#Gundersen Health System
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse leaf collection sites open Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Leaf drop-off sites in La Crosse will open for the season on Thursday. All the sites, except for the Isle La Plume site, are marked by orange snow fencing. Everyone using the sites must empty and take all bags and containers with them. City-wide leaf pick-up starts on October 24th and runs until November 18th....
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Trempealeau County Causes Severe Injuries

(KWNO)- On Oct. 8th at approximately 10:00 a.m. Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Crystal Valley Road in the Town of Gale. According to Trempealeau County Sheriff’s, vehicle one was traveling west on Crystal Valley Road and Vehicle two was traveling East....
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Resolution addressing unhoused families in La Crosse County passes

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The plan to shelter unhoused people in La Crosse County is coming together. The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee met Wednesday morning to pass a resolution that addresses how to find shelter for the unhoused families in our area. Committee members agreed to use funding from a resolution first set in 2018 called ‘Homeless Prevention...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy