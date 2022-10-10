Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Related
'Dumb' comment: ESPN analyst Troy Aikman laments sexist remark during 'Monday Night Football'
"Take the dresses off" comments were "dumb," Troy Aikman said. ESPN broadcaster said this on "Monday Night football" after roughing the passer call.
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
NFL Power Rankings Week 6: How 'bout them Cowboys?!
We’re about halfway through October, and the best division in football is (checks notes) the NFC East? Sorry, we should say the NFC Beast. A lot of the early-season conversation in the league was about how fantastic the Eagles looked and how Jalen Hurts was the latest successful quarterback development story. Much of that is still valid, except the suddenly surging Cowboys and Giants are right on Philadelphia’s tail. In the long run, with just one divisional matchup between this trio so far — plenty of chaos will ensue in the coming months.
TMZ.com
Kenny Smith Says Reaction To Draymond Green Punch Is Overblown, Happens 'A Lot'
Kenny Smith says Draymond Green violently socking Jordan Poole in a practice last week is a huge nothing burger ... telling TMZ Sports similar incidents will happen "at least twice a year on each team." We spoke with "The Jet" out at LAX last week shortly after we posted the...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Draymond Green's Mom Defends Jordan Poole Punch, 'Got Shoved And Reacted'
Draymond Green's mom is justifying her son's actions at Warriors practice last week ... saying he only hit Jordan Poole because he was shoved in the first place. Mary Babers-Green went to social media to give her two cents on the wild incident ... and essentially put the blame on how Poole handled their interaction, claiming Draymond was not trying to pick a fight.
NBA・
Raiders make move to help Derek Carr after devasting loss to Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has not gotten off to a great start, and that continued in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders came up just short, losing by a score of 30-29, but the losses are beginning to add up considering they are already 1-4 through five games.
AOL Corp
ESPN’s Troy Aikman suggests the NFL ‘take the dresses off’ after controversial ‘MNF’ roughing penalty
ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst Troy Aikman was, understandably, upset after a bad roughing the passer call right before halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s easy to understand why. Yet right before play resumed, Aikman made a sexist comment...
Broncos star Russell Wilson’s status for Week 6 vs. Chargers after shoulder procedure
Russell Wilson is ready. The Denver Broncos star quarterback, who underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder last week, “should be ready to play” in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Broncos beat reporter Zak Stevens. Per Stevens, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that “Russell’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
NFL's Davante Adams Cited For Assault After Pushing Photog
NFL superstar Davante Adams was cited for assault for shoving a photog to the ground after Monday Night Football ... with court docs saying the victim suffered whiplash, a headache and possible minor concussion. TMZ Sports has confirmed ... Kansas City Municipal Court records show 29-year-old Adams -- listed as...
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
TMZ.com
Tua Tagovailoa Throws At Dolphins Practice Weeks After Concussion
Tua Tagovailoa is back slingin' the ball at Miami Dolphins' practice after suffering a concussion 13 days ago ... and while it's a step in the right direction, the quarterback is still in protocol. The 24-year-old was spotted in Dolphins gear on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex ......
Yardbarker
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Excited to Play With DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown has emerged as Kyler Murray's No. 1 receiver since arriving to the desert. Part of that is the connection between he and Murray, who once balled together at Oklahoma back in their college days. Part of that is Brown's mere ability to produce no matter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Troy Aikman Says His 'Take The Dresses Off' Comment Was 'Dumb'
Troy Aikman is speaking out publicly for the first time since making controversial remarks during "Monday Night Football," calling his comments "dumb." "My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during a radio appearance on 96.7 The Ticket, adding, "Just dumb remarks on my part." Of course,...
Comments / 0