We’re about halfway through October, and the best division in football is (checks notes) the NFC East? Sorry, we should say the NFC Beast. A lot of the early-season conversation in the league was about how fantastic the Eagles looked and how Jalen Hurts was the latest successful quarterback development story. Much of that is still valid, except the suddenly surging Cowboys and Giants are right on Philadelphia’s tail. In the long run, with just one divisional matchup between this trio so far — plenty of chaos will ensue in the coming months.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO