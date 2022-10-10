ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: How 'bout them Cowboys?!

We’re about halfway through October, and the best division in football is (checks notes) the NFC East? Sorry, we should say the NFC Beast. A lot of the early-season conversation in the league was about how fantastic the Eagles looked and how Jalen Hurts was the latest successful quarterback development story. Much of that is still valid, except the suddenly surging Cowboys and Giants are right on Philadelphia’s tail. In the long run, with just one divisional matchup between this trio so far — plenty of chaos will ensue in the coming months.
TMZ.com

Draymond Green's Mom Defends Jordan Poole Punch, 'Got Shoved And Reacted'

Draymond Green's mom is justifying her son's actions at Warriors practice last week ... saying he only hit Jordan Poole because he was shoved in the first place. Mary Babers-Green went to social media to give her two cents on the wild incident ... and essentially put the blame on how Poole handled their interaction, claiming Draymond was not trying to pick a fight.
TMZ.com

NFL's Davante Adams Cited For Assault After Pushing Photog

NFL superstar Davante Adams was cited for assault for shoving a photog to the ground after Monday Night Football ... with court docs saying the victim suffered whiplash, a headache and possible minor concussion. TMZ Sports has confirmed ... Kansas City Municipal Court records show 29-year-old Adams -- listed as...
TMZ.com

Tua Tagovailoa Throws At Dolphins Practice Weeks After Concussion

Tua Tagovailoa is back slingin' the ball at Miami Dolphins' practice after suffering a concussion 13 days ago ... and while it's a step in the right direction, the quarterback is still in protocol. The 24-year-old was spotted in Dolphins gear on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex ......
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Excited to Play With DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown has emerged as Kyler Murray's No. 1 receiver since arriving to the desert. Part of that is the connection between he and Murray, who once balled together at Oklahoma back in their college days. Part of that is Brown's mere ability to produce no matter...
TMZ.com

Troy Aikman Says His 'Take The Dresses Off' Comment Was 'Dumb'

Troy Aikman is speaking out publicly for the first time since making controversial remarks during "Monday Night Football," calling his comments "dumb." "My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during a radio appearance on 96.7 The Ticket, adding, "Just dumb remarks on my part." Of course,...
