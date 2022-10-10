Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina Andras
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Related
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
KTAR.com
2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarkston residents attending Grand Canyon University die in fatal crash
PHOENIX, Arizona — Three female Grand Canyon University (GCU) students were involved in a fatal crash early this morning. The three victims, Abriauna Hoffman, Hunter Balberdi and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden were all freshmen at GCU. Ogden and Hoffman were both from Clarkston, WA. Balberdi was from HI. Around 4...
2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Loop 202
PHOENIX — Two men are hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on Loop 202 near Desert Foothills drive early Sunday morning, officials with the Department of Public Safety said. Around 1 in the morning, DPS received a call for a wrong-way driver on the eastbound lanes of SR 202 near mile marker 58.
ABC 15 News
Friends mourn three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash on I-17
PHOENIX — Outside Diamondback Apartments on Grand Canyon University's campus, students crouched down to get a closer look at the memorial for three freshman students they may have passed in the hallways or shared a class with. "They were all really sweet," said Ella McGinley. The three GCU students...
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four students injured after structure collapses at University of Idaho fraternity
MOSCOW, Idaho — Saturday night ended in disaster for one University of Idaho fraternity. A raised platform, built by UI Phi Kappa Tau fraternity members, collapsed and subsequently injured four people. The platform that collapsed was six to seven feet tall, said Brian Nickerson, Moscow Volunteer Fire chief. First...
pullmanradio.com
4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity
Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks
KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
Police: Man arrested after young victim says she was molested for nine years at day care
A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care. Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Heath’s bond was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Target Shooting Determined to be Cause of 2.5 Acre Fire on Rosenkrantz Road Sunday Afternoon
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Nez Perce County Fire units were dispatched to the area of 36000 Rosenkrantz Rd for reports of a wildland fire. According to a release from Nez Perce County Fire (NPCF), first arriving units discovered a large fire...
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
Idaho is “Home” to College Football’s Strangest Game in History
There's something special about the Idaho Vandals and while Boise State fans may disagree--if you know a Vandal, you know that it extends further than just on an athletic court of a field. The Vandal's aren't known for winning many games or making headlines--yet their fanbase is among the most...
KXLY
Cougar Chalk Talk: Jenkins emerging as a star on offense
PULLMAN, Wash. — After a series of injuries helped doom the Cougars down in Los Angeles last weekend, they’re going to be without some key pieces on offense for the time being. So that means next man up, and a chance for younger players to get playing time, and there could also be an emerging star on that side of the ball, who’s been waiting for this kind of opportunity.
Seattle man convicted after 24 body parts, including 5 human heads, found scattered in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man was convicted of several charges relating to abandoning a corpse about two years after body parts were found scattered in a remote area. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Walter Harold Mitchell guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or...
University of Idaho president clarifies abortion memo sent to employees
University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion. “The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states. The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion...
$97 Million Community Park Master Plan Approved by Lewiston City Council
LEWISTON - On Monday October 10th, the Lewiston City Council voted unanimously to approve the Community Park Recreation Master Plan. While approval of the Master Plan maps out future park development, it does not approve any spending towards the park. Any related expenditures will be approved by the council over time in a multiyear park development process.
Comments / 0