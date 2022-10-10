ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New River, AZ

KTAR.com

2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
LEWISTON, ID
12 News

2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Loop 202

PHOENIX — Two men are hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on Loop 202 near Desert Foothills drive early Sunday morning, officials with the Department of Public Safety said. Around 1 in the morning, DPS received a call for a wrong-way driver on the eastbound lanes of SR 202 near mile marker 58.
PHOENIX, AZ
KHQ Right Now

Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
OROFINO, ID
pullmanradio.com

4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity

Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks

KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested after young victim says she was molested for nine years at day care

A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care. Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Heath’s bond was...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

Cougar Chalk Talk: Jenkins emerging as a star on offense

PULLMAN, Wash. — After a series of injuries helped doom the Cougars down in Los Angeles last weekend, they’re going to be without some key pieces on offense for the time being. So that means next man up, and a chance for younger players to get playing time, and there could also be an emerging star on that side of the ball, who’s been waiting for this kind of opportunity.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho State Journal

University of Idaho president clarifies abortion memo sent to employees

University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion. “The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states. The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion...
MOSCOW, ID

