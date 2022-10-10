ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Rt
3d ago

A few years ago two girls from that school died in a head-on collision on the I 17 and the wrong way driver actually went to GCU as well.

3
Max Yu
3d ago

How many more people have to Die before they stop screwing around and put Spikes at the off ramps ?

6
 

AZFamily

‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
12 News

PD: Man killed in 2-car crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 58-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Police said George Ybarra was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman struck by suspected intoxicated driver near Tolleson had leg, foot amputated

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman lost part of her legs after a man possibly high on drugs crashed into her car while on Interstate 10 in Tolleson on Monday, new court documents reveal. In court paperwork obtained by Arizona’s Family, a Department of Public Safety trooper said 40-year-old Duse-Timothy L. Coates was driving his Range Rover Evoque in the HOV lane when for some reason, went into the lane next to him and rear-ended the woman’s Hyundai near Avondale Boulevard just before 9 p.m. The victim’s car spun toward the far-right side of the freeway, struck a guardrail, and rolled over, which was when her right foot was severed, DPS said. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors amputated her left leg below the knee and her right leg below the ankle.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix

It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three GCU students killed in wrong-way crash near I-17 and Table Mesa Road

Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of the Valley early Monday morning, according to the school. ABC15 has learned they were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were driving in one of the vehicles that were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pilots survive after crash-landing in Lake Mead

Women allegedly try to rob Phoenix antique store a second time before getting caught. Owner Amanda Wilson says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. GCU providing resources to grieving students after 3 freshmen are killed in car crash. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police investigating after another baby tests positive for fentanyl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another infant has tested positive for fentanyl after being rushed to a hospital in north Phoenix. It’s the second such case this week alone. In this latest incident, emergency crews were called to a home on West Monona Drive, near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say an infant boy had become lethargic and was transported to a nearby hospital by firefighters.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Six people injured in multi-car crash near Arizona Ave and Queen Creek

CHANDLER, AZ — Six people were injured, one of those in serious condition, after a multi-car crash in Chandler Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred sometime before 3:40 p.m. near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Chandler fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
CHANDLER, AZ

