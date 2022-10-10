Read full article on original website
Rt
3d ago
A few years ago two girls from that school died in a head-on collision on the I 17 and the wrong way driver actually went to GCU as well.
Max Yu
3d ago
How many more people have to Die before they stop screwing around and put Spikes at the off ramps ?
AZFamily
Friend remembers 2 GCU students from small town killed in wrong-way crash
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him. Updated: 44 minutes ago. |. A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was...
AZFamily
‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
AZFamily
Woman run over by dump truck in Tolleson remains hospitalized after losing both legs
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman walking with her granddaughter lost both of her legs after being run over by a dump truck in Tolleson earlier this week and police suspect the driver could have been impaired. Maria Mira Montes, 75, and her 2-year-old granddaughter were crossing the street...
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
PD: Man killed in 2-car crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 58-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Police said George Ybarra was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided...
6 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
The Chandler Fire officials reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred near Arizona Avenue and Queen [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 10 near Avondale [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
AZFamily
Woman struck by suspected intoxicated driver near Tolleson had leg, foot amputated
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman lost part of her legs after a man possibly high on drugs crashed into her car while on Interstate 10 in Tolleson on Monday, new court documents reveal. In court paperwork obtained by Arizona’s Family, a Department of Public Safety trooper said 40-year-old Duse-Timothy L. Coates was driving his Range Rover Evoque in the HOV lane when for some reason, went into the lane next to him and rear-ended the woman’s Hyundai near Avondale Boulevard just before 9 p.m. The victim’s car spun toward the far-right side of the freeway, struck a guardrail, and rolled over, which was when her right foot was severed, DPS said. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors amputated her left leg below the knee and her right leg below the ankle.
AZFamily
Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix
Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix
New details revealed in wrong way crash, family shares memories
ABC15 is learning new details about a wrong way crash that killed three freshman GCU students.
3 People Injured In A Two-Car Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
A Mesa Police officer was hospitalized along with two passengers after he was involved in a collision with another car with two people in it. The crash happened near Gilbert Road and [..]
ABC 15 News
Three GCU students killed in wrong-way crash near I-17 and Table Mesa Road
Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of the Valley early Monday morning, according to the school. ABC15 has learned they were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were driving in one of the vehicles that were hit.
One person killed in crash near 24th Street and Baseline Road
Phoenix police say a man was killed in a crash near 24th Street and Baseline Road Wednesday afternoon.
Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week
An infant tested positive for Fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.
AZFamily
Pilots survive after crash-landing in Lake Mead
Pilots survive after crash-landing in Lake Mead
AZFamily
Pinal County deputies searching for suspects who rammed patrol car near Florence
Pinal County deputies searching for suspects who rammed patrol car near Florence
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
ABC 15 News
Friends mourn three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash on I-17
PHOENIX — Outside Diamondback Apartments on Grand Canyon University's campus, students crouched down to get a closer look at the memorial for three freshman students they may have passed in the hallways or shared a class with. "They were all really sweet," said Ella McGinley. The three GCU students...
AZFamily
Phoenix police investigating after another baby tests positive for fentanyl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another infant has tested positive for fentanyl after being rushed to a hospital in north Phoenix. It’s the second such case this week alone. In this latest incident, emergency crews were called to a home on West Monona Drive, near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say an infant boy had become lethargic and was transported to a nearby hospital by firefighters.
ABC 15 News
Six people injured in multi-car crash near Arizona Ave and Queen Creek
CHANDLER, AZ — Six people were injured, one of those in serious condition, after a multi-car crash in Chandler Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred sometime before 3:40 p.m. near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Chandler fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
