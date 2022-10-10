ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KNOE TV8

LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are reacting to calls to legalize marijuana. It comes after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal possession charges and is reviewing how the drug is classified. “I have been pretty firm in my opposition to any recreational marijuana, and that hasn’t changed,”...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Senator John Kennedy breaking campaign fundraising records in Louisiana

Republican Louisiana U.S. Sen. John Kennedy added to his record-breaking campaign fundraising total, reporting raising $36 million with $15.5 million cash on hand for his reelection bid. "I am humbled by the outpouring of support from folks across Louisiana," Kennedy said in a statement. "With inflation the highest it's been...
Daily Mail

'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment

LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
Talk Radio 960am

Former Louisiana Congressmen Line Up To Endorse Holden Hoggatt Against Clay Higgins

Republican Congressional candidate Holden Hoggatt held a press conference today to unveil a slate of endorsements from former Congressmen backing him over Rep. Clay Higgins. Hoggatt's event, which featured former Congressman and Senator John Breaux, and former Congressmen Chris John and Charles Boustany, highlighted Hoggatt's commitment to the community, which is a key part of his campaign's platform.
KEDM

Biden-Harris Administration sending Louisiana $1.18 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges and more

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.18 billion to Louisiana in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Louisiana, providing transportation leaders within Louisiana the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
LOUISIANA STATE

