Sen. John Kennedy Gets Good News In Louisiana’s First Major Senate Poll
The first major poll by a national firm to gauge the lay of the land in Louisiana has John Kennedy blowing out his competition in the midterm elections, which take place in just under a month. Just as surprising, Democratic candidate Luke Mixon is polling ahead of Gary Chambers as...
KNOE TV8
LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are reacting to calls to legalize marijuana. It comes after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal possession charges and is reviewing how the drug is classified. “I have been pretty firm in my opposition to any recreational marijuana, and that hasn’t changed,”...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Senator John Kennedy breaking campaign fundraising records in Louisiana
Republican Louisiana U.S. Sen. John Kennedy added to his record-breaking campaign fundraising total, reporting raising $36 million with $15.5 million cash on hand for his reelection bid. "I am humbled by the outpouring of support from folks across Louisiana," Kennedy said in a statement. "With inflation the highest it's been...
'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment
LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell tried to blame Republicans for her problems
Mayor Cantrell’s behavior in office and her lame attempts to cover her egocentric decisions and her abject failure at transparency only show the level of arrogance shrouding her administration.
Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting
Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
abovethelaw.com
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
Cantrell camp calls recall "Republican-backed", organizers say support is vast
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has had little to say about the effort to recall her, but today her campaign issued a statement. Her supporters say new documents show that much of the support for the recall is coming from…
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
People Who Want Student Loan Forgiveness Say They Need An Escape From A “Vicious Circle,” Not A Handout
“I’ve worked very hard and a lot of hours throughout my life to keep my finances... in check and keep myself from being homeless,” one woman said. “For people to characterize me as irresponsible, it’s just really hurtful.”
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
Another lawsuit has been filed against President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program, by a group claiming the administration did not seek public input on the program as prescribed by law. The suit was filed Monday by Job Creators Network Foundation, a nonpartisan organization founded by entrepreneurs who...
Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan
Under the new terms, borrowers who have loans issued through the government but held by private lenders will no longer be eligible for debt relief. The post Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan appeared first on NewsOne.
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday
Former Louisiana Congressmen Line Up To Endorse Holden Hoggatt Against Clay Higgins
Republican Congressional candidate Holden Hoggatt held a press conference today to unveil a slate of endorsements from former Congressmen backing him over Rep. Clay Higgins. Hoggatt's event, which featured former Congressman and Senator John Breaux, and former Congressmen Chris John and Charles Boustany, highlighted Hoggatt's commitment to the community, which is a key part of his campaign's platform.
KEDM
Biden-Harris Administration sending Louisiana $1.18 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges and more
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.18 billion to Louisiana in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Louisiana, providing transportation leaders within Louisiana the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
