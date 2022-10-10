PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg is closer to its plans to expand emergency resources to the people of the Star City. In 2020, the city council began making moves to establish an ambulance service in the city, saying the city had the resources and knowledge to cut out the middle man and run its own ambulances. After years of lobbying and some changes to the laws, that service is almost here.

