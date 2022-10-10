ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, KY

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It

Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College students started a coat drive this week for those impacted by flooding. Multiple student organizations are helping out with the drive. Students we talked with on Thursday said they began planning the coat drive in late September. Donations are accepted at...
HAZARD, KY
WTVQ

Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.
SOMERSET, KY
Wave 3

Ky. volunteer fire department mourns loss of longtime member

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the life and legacy of Lieutenant Gary Hutton on Wednesday. “He had a beautiful soul. He always wanted to help people wherever he could and do the best he could for others,” his nephew, Joseph Hutton, said. Lt....
CORBIN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pumpkin#Bacteria#Pumpkin Patch#Pumpkin Pie
wymt.com

Officials break ground on new women’s recovery center in Middlesboro

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new women’s long-term recovery center is coming to Middlesboro. When completed, the Cumberland River RHOAR Center will house 112 women in recovery from substance abuse. Several local and state officials attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the center in Middlesboro on Wednesday. “These women...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wymt.com

Flash Steelworks, Inc. breaks ground in Bell County bringing dozens of new jobs to the region

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local officials gathered in Bell County on Wednesday to break ground on a new steel manufacturing facility in Middlesboro. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks plans to invest more than $12 million and create 250 full-time jobs with an hourly rate of $39. Officials say 100 of those are expected to be in place in the next three years.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Corbin sweeps 13th Region soccer titles

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Redhounds have claimed both the boys’ and girls’ 13th Region soccer trophies. The boys’ team won 4-2 over North Laurel for their third straight title. The Lady Redhounds won 2-1 over South Laurel for the first time since 2017. Both teams will...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Ky. police department welcomes new chief

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is welcoming a new leader. On September 12, Jason Caddell was appointed by Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison as interim chief following former Chief Wayne Bird’s retirement. On Monday, Caddell was officially appointed as chief.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
kentuckytoday.com

Steel plant investing in Middlesboro with high-paying jobs

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (KT) – Executives from Flash Steelworks, Inc. on Wednesday, broke ground on a new steel manufacturing facility with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, along with federal, state and local officials in attendance. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks will invest $12.1 million and create 250 full-time jobs...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
weatherboy.com

100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today

More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
TENNESSEE STATE
clayconews.com

ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky

HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Two London women caught on video damaging, stealing gas from church van

Two women have been arrested in Laurel County for stealing fuel from and damaging a church van. Laurel County Sheriff John Root said deputies arrested 29-year-old Ashley N. Cope and 27-year-old Natasha B. Scott, both of London, and charged each with first-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was also served with multiple warrants.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman arrested on several charges in Pulaski Co.

A Russell Springs woman was arrested on several charges by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office late last week, including assault of a police officer, according to jail records. Amy M. Wells, age 43, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County District Court News

• Nicholas Todd Baldwin, 24, resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof. • David E. Pridemore, 56, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. • Rickie Pridemore, 60, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges

A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
SOMERSET, KY
k105.com

Police seize large amount of meth, pills, cash during Leslie Co. traffic stop

Police in Leslie County seized a large amount of methamphetamine, pills, cash and other drugs during a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday evening, Leslie County deputies assisted Kentucky State Police on the traffic stop and made contact with 32-year-old Otis Coots, of Smilax (Leslie County).
LESLIE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy