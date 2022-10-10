Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College students started a coat drive this week for those impacted by flooding. Multiple student organizations are helping out with the drive. Students we talked with on Thursday said they began planning the coat drive in late September. Donations are accepted at...
WTVQ
Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.
Wave 3
Ky. volunteer fire department mourns loss of longtime member
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the life and legacy of Lieutenant Gary Hutton on Wednesday. “He had a beautiful soul. He always wanted to help people wherever he could and do the best he could for others,” his nephew, Joseph Hutton, said. Lt....
wymt.com
Officials break ground on new women’s recovery center in Middlesboro
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new women’s long-term recovery center is coming to Middlesboro. When completed, the Cumberland River RHOAR Center will house 112 women in recovery from substance abuse. Several local and state officials attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the center in Middlesboro on Wednesday. “These women...
wymt.com
Flash Steelworks, Inc. breaks ground in Bell County bringing dozens of new jobs to the region
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local officials gathered in Bell County on Wednesday to break ground on a new steel manufacturing facility in Middlesboro. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks plans to invest more than $12 million and create 250 full-time jobs with an hourly rate of $39. Officials say 100 of those are expected to be in place in the next three years.
wymt.com
Corbin sweeps 13th Region soccer titles
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Redhounds have claimed both the boys’ and girls’ 13th Region soccer trophies. The boys’ team won 4-2 over North Laurel for their third straight title. The Lady Redhounds won 2-1 over South Laurel for the first time since 2017. Both teams will...
wymt.com
Ky. police department welcomes new chief
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is welcoming a new leader. On September 12, Jason Caddell was appointed by Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison as interim chief following former Chief Wayne Bird’s retirement. On Monday, Caddell was officially appointed as chief.
clayconews.com
SOMERSET MAN ARRESTED AT CRASH SCENE SOUTH OF LONDON ON INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested Eric B. Payne age 34 of JRS Drive, Somerset. KY on Monday night October 10, 2022 at approximately 9:03 PM. The arrest occurred on...
kentuckytoday.com
Steel plant investing in Middlesboro with high-paying jobs
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (KT) – Executives from Flash Steelworks, Inc. on Wednesday, broke ground on a new steel manufacturing facility with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, along with federal, state and local officials in attendance. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks will invest $12.1 million and create 250 full-time jobs...
weatherboy.com
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County.
k105.com
Two London women caught on video damaging, stealing gas from church van
Two women have been arrested in Laurel County for stealing fuel from and damaging a church van. Laurel County Sheriff John Root said deputies arrested 29-year-old Ashley N. Cope and 27-year-old Natasha B. Scott, both of London, and charged each with first-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was also served with multiple warrants.
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine seized during Traffic Stop on Beech Creek Road in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 12:45 P.M. the Clay County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Clay White, 51 of Stone Gap Road. The arrest occurred on Beech Creek Road when Deputy...
clayconews.com
Alleged Vandalism Duo found with Meth during Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon October 6, 2022 at approximately 4:10 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Whitley Road, approximately 3 miles South of London while deputies were...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested on several charges in Pulaski Co.
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on several charges by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office late last week, including assault of a police officer, according to jail records. Amy M. Wells, age 43, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• Nicholas Todd Baldwin, 24, resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof. • David E. Pridemore, 56, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. • Rickie Pridemore, 60, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
lakercountry.com
Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges
A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
k105.com
Police seize large amount of meth, pills, cash during Leslie Co. traffic stop
Police in Leslie County seized a large amount of methamphetamine, pills, cash and other drugs during a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday evening, Leslie County deputies assisted Kentucky State Police on the traffic stop and made contact with 32-year-old Otis Coots, of Smilax (Leslie County).
