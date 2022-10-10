Read full article on original website
Submit questions ahead of 2022 Florida gubernatorial debate
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Floridians will have an opportunity to submit questions to be asked during the 2022 Florida gubernatorial debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Florida's gubernatorial debate will be hosted by WEAR's South Florida sister station, CBS12, and is scheduled for Monday, Oct....
Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrests 24 gang members involved in drug ring
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested 24 SUR 13 gang members involved in operating a drug ring in Florida. According to a release, the SUR 13 gang, also known as Surenos, began as a prison gang in Southern California and has since grown into an international criminal organization with members operating both in and out of prison.
DeSantis calls out jurors, says Nikolas Cruz deserved death penalty
While the jury recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz on Thursday for the Parkland massacre, Gov. Ron DeSantis believes he deserved a harsher sentence. Following Thursday morning's developments in Cruz's sentencing trial, DeSantis said Cruz deserved the death penalty. "The only appropriate sentence for the massacre of 17 innocent...
Fort Walton Beach man hits for $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A 47-year-old Fort Walton Beach man hit big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. On Tuesday, Andrew Hyche claimed a $1 million prize fromthe GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off gameat Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. Hyche...
