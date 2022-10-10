ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Submit questions ahead of 2022 Florida gubernatorial debate

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Floridians will have an opportunity to submit questions to be asked during the 2022 Florida gubernatorial debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Florida's gubernatorial debate will be hosted by WEAR's South Florida sister station, CBS12, and is scheduled for Monday, Oct....
Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrests 24 gang members involved in drug ring

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested 24 SUR 13 gang members involved in operating a drug ring in Florida. According to a release, the SUR 13 gang, also known as Surenos, began as a prison gang in Southern California and has since grown into an international criminal organization with members operating both in and out of prison.
DeSantis calls out jurors, says Nikolas Cruz deserved death penalty

While the jury recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz on Thursday for the Parkland massacre, Gov. Ron DeSantis believes he deserved a harsher sentence. Following Thursday morning's developments in Cruz's sentencing trial, DeSantis said Cruz deserved the death penalty. "The only appropriate sentence for the massacre of 17 innocent...
PARKLAND, FL

