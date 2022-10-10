Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny conditions continuing through Wednesday, Shower chances ramp up by late week

Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Road closure happening in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic alert for New Bern drivers. The 1000 block of Queen Street will be closed October 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Works crews will be repair asphalt. Officials are asking drivers to use another route during this closure. Work is...
WITN
Greenville officials test new way to keep the city beautiful: Gum Buster
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Who are ya gonna call? Greenville Mayor and other city officials are using the Gum Buster to keep Greenville beautiful. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Mayor PJ Connelly, City Manager Ann Wall, and Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin tested the Gum Buster product on Greenville’s sidewalks.
wcti12.com
Lawson Creek Park closed two days for MumFest concert
NEW BERN, Craven County — Lawson Creek Park in New Bern will be closed to the public for two days in preparation for the MumFest concert featuring country music artist Jimmie Allen. The park will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 14, 2022. It will reopen Saturday,...
WITN
Eastern Carolina teen eyes World Championships in barrel racing
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Jasmine Street is one of a kind when it comes to her hard work and determination as she works toward becoming one of the best barrel racers in the world. After asking for horseback riding lessons on her 10th birthday, Street hasn’t stopped riding since. Only...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool And Unusual Hotels In New Bern 2022
New Bern is perhaps best known for being the birthplace of Pepsi, which was invented here in 1898 by a local pharmacist. It’s also a destination for art, music and theatre lovers with a rich history. Two downtown landmarks you must visit are the Athens theater and Masonic Temple, which gave it the name of “Athens of the South” when it was the state capital of North Carolina in the 18th century.
WITN
The City of Greenville to host meeting about potential pedestrian crossing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A meeting is being held to take public input on a proposed pedestrian crossing in Greenville. The new crossing would be located between Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue, and would cross Tenth Street. Tuesday’s meeting will allow residents to learn about design options for the project...
WITN
Jamesville house fire leaves three dogs dead
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Eastern Carolina are investigating an early morning house fire. According to the Jamesville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Old US 64 just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Several crews were called in to help including those from Williamston, Griffin,...
WITN
Craven County deputies find 13-year-old safe
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old girl that deputies said ran away from her home has been found safe. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Myracle Pender was found in Beaufort County and is safe. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just how a fire started that heavily damaged a Greenville office park remains under investigation. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Charleston Square on Landmark Street. Greenville Fire/Rescue said nearly half of the building received significant damage and the roof collapsed. The State...
WITN
‘We are grateful’: Tarboro police remember K9 Titan
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the East has announced the passing of one of its K9s. The Tarboro Police Department says K9 Titan unexpectedly passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday. Titan was assigned to Lt. Mike Trevathan, the department’s K9 instructor and supervisor. With...
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
WITN
Eastern Carolina airport to open drone school
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is known for being first in aviation and it will soon be among the first to have a drone-smart airport. Washington-Warren Airport in Beaufort County has partnered with Xelevate, a company out of Washington, D.C. involved in unmanned technology, to open a drone school.
WITN
Pet of the Week: Canis
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week for October 12 is Canis. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a big sweetheart, who loves everyone and everything. At about 2 years old, he’s one of the newest pups at the shelter. He’s an...
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
WITN
Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers in Duplin County are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that struck and killed a man Sunday night. David Scott was hit around 11:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 24 near Paul Ed Daul Road. That’s about a mile east of Kenansville.
WITN
76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 76-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Jacksonville Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Police Department says Robert Anderson was hit by a 2013 Toyota RAV driven by Michelle Morris at about 7:42 p.m. Morris was traveling northwest on Henderson Drive and Anderson was crossing at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street when he was hit.
WITN
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC Center for Missing Persons has cancelled a Silver Alert that was issued earlier this evening for an 88-year-old man at the request of Greenville Police Department. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety had previously issued a Silver Alert for Austin Moore Jr. of Greenville.
ECU grad, Greenville native Marye Amanda looks to take over the world of country music
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marye Amanda is ready for the next chapter. Country music has always been a part of Amanda’s life. Recently, this East Carolina University graduate released her new single, “The Other Girl.” In the interview, Amanda goes into detail about all the musical instruments she can play, the creation of her new […]
Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
Suspect in North Carolina double murder taken to hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
