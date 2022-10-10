ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny conditions continuing through Wednesday, Shower chances ramp up by late week

By Russell James
WITN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Road closure happening in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic alert for New Bern drivers. The 1000 block of Queen Street will be closed October 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Works crews will be repair asphalt. Officials are asking drivers to use another route during this closure. Work is...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Lawson Creek Park closed two days for MumFest concert

NEW BERN, Craven County — Lawson Creek Park in New Bern will be closed to the public for two days in preparation for the MumFest concert featuring country music artist Jimmie Allen. The park will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 14, 2022. It will reopen Saturday,...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina teen eyes World Championships in barrel racing

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Jasmine Street is one of a kind when it comes to her hard work and determination as she works toward becoming one of the best barrel racers in the world. After asking for horseback riding lessons on her 10th birthday, Street hasn’t stopped riding since. Only...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool And Unusual Hotels In New Bern 2022

New Bern is perhaps best known for being the birthplace of Pepsi, which was invented here in 1898 by a local pharmacist. It’s also a destination for art, music and theatre lovers with a rich history. Two downtown landmarks you must visit are the Athens theater and Masonic Temple, which gave it the name of “Athens of the South” when it was the state capital of North Carolina in the 18th century.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Jamesville house fire leaves three dogs dead

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Eastern Carolina are investigating an early morning house fire. According to the Jamesville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Old US 64 just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Several crews were called in to help including those from Williamston, Griffin,...
JAMESVILLE, NC
WITN

Craven County deputies find 13-year-old safe

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old girl that deputies said ran away from her home has been found safe. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Myracle Pender was found in Beaufort County and is safe. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#First Alert#Severe Weather#
WITN

No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just how a fire started that heavily damaged a Greenville office park remains under investigation. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Charleston Square on Landmark Street. Greenville Fire/Rescue said nearly half of the building received significant damage and the roof collapsed. The State...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

‘We are grateful’: Tarboro police remember K9 Titan

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the East has announced the passing of one of its K9s. The Tarboro Police Department says K9 Titan unexpectedly passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday. Titan was assigned to Lt. Mike Trevathan, the department’s K9 instructor and supervisor. With...
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina airport to open drone school

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is known for being first in aviation and it will soon be among the first to have a drone-smart airport. Washington-Warren Airport in Beaufort County has partnered with Xelevate, a company out of Washington, D.C. involved in unmanned technology, to open a drone school.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WITN

Pet of the Week: Canis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week for October 12 is Canis. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a big sweetheart, who loves everyone and everything. At about 2 years old, he’s one of the newest pups at the shelter. He’s an...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
GRIFTON, NC
WITN

76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 76-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Jacksonville Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Police Department says Robert Anderson was hit by a 2013 Toyota RAV driven by Michelle Morris at about 7:42 p.m. Morris was traveling northwest on Henderson Drive and Anderson was crossing at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street when he was hit.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC Center for Missing Persons has cancelled a Silver Alert that was issued earlier this evening for an 88-year-old man at the request of Greenville Police Department. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety had previously issued a Silver Alert for Austin Moore Jr. of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy