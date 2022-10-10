The Deer Lakes girls soccer team was in must-win mode Wednesday as it hosted Valley in a Section 2-2A game at Lancers Stadium. And a win is what the Lancers got. Freshman Bryanna Simonetti scored with 29 minutes, 57 seconds left in the second half off an assist from senior Annabella Vergerio, and the advantage held up the rest of the way in a 1-0 victory.

RUSSELLTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO