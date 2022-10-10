Read full article on original website
Updated District 3 football power ratings: Trinity leads 2A field, Lower Dauphin and Cedar Cliff outside 5A cutline
Just three weeks remain in the regular season and the race for District 3 playoffs spots are really heating up. Enter the District 3 power ratings, used to determine qualifiers and seeds in postseason play. Power ratings are calculated by District 3 officials. Only games vs. PIAA opponents through Oct....
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 11, 2022
1. Peters Township 396 (Nick Wetzel 77, Colton Lusk 79, Griffin Hansberry 80, Nick Haught 80). 2. Mars 401. 3. Moon 408. 4. Shaler 423. 5. Penn-Trafford 424. 6. Bethel Park 434. 7. Connellsville 443. 8. South Fayette 450. 9. Laurel Highlands 463. At Beaver Valley G.C. Par 72. 1....
WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2022
The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has a week and a half remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason. Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage...
Mid-Penn boys soccer stars for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Harrisburg vs East Pennsboro in boys high school soccer — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys soccer Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Deer Lakes girls soccer gets crucial win vs. Valley
The Deer Lakes girls soccer team was in must-win mode Wednesday as it hosted Valley in a Section 2-2A game at Lancers Stadium. And a win is what the Lancers got. Freshman Bryanna Simonetti scored with 29 minutes, 57 seconds left in the second half off an assist from senior Annabella Vergerio, and the advantage held up the rest of the way in a 1-0 victory.
D9Sports.com
10-13 ROUNDUP: Karns City Girls Soccer Rolls Past Punxsutawney; ECC Volleyball Remains Perfect
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — McKenna Martin continued her torrid goal-scoring pace with three more as the Karns City girls soccer team downed Punxsutawney, 8-1. (Above, McKenna Martin) Lyrik Reed added two goals and two assists in the win for the Gremlins. Hanna Dailey, Aubrey Price and Cece Morrow also...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 12, 2022: Thomas Jefferson takes control of section with win over EF
Emma Martinis had a pair of goals and Natalie Lamenza also scored to lead Thomas Jefferson to a 3-1 victory over Elizabeth Forward in a battle of the top two teams in Section 2-3A girls soccer Wednesday night. The Jaguars (13-2, 11-1) can clinch first place with victories over Uniontown...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school girls soccer notebook: Franklin Regional hangs hat on defense
Junior goalkeeper Aris Lamanna and a tight-laced defense are not giving up the combination to the vault any time soon at Franklin Regional. You might say the unit has a “zero tolerance” policy on the pitch. Any success the playoff-bound Panthers (9-4-2) have had in recent years —...
FOX43.com
High School Football: A look at the District 3 power rankings heading into Week 8
YORK, Pa. — With three games left in the regular season, here's a look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill out the playoff brackets for each of the district's six classifications. On the outside: Dallastown (3-4), Carlisle (3-4), Central Dauphin (2-5), Cedar Crest (3-4)
Tyler Evenson’s pair of goals pace Central Dauphin boys soccer to 14th win of season
Tyler Evenson scored in the 44th minute and again in the 78th minute as the Central Dauphin boys soccer team recorded its 14th victory of the season, a 3-1 victory over Chambersburg Thursday in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. Jeremiah Craig opened the scoring for the Rams in the...
Regan Parno, Sophia Shaw power Camp Hill to win over Susquehanna Twp. in girls soccer
Regan Parno and Sophia Shaw helped lead Camp Hill a 2-0 win against Susquehanna Township in girls soccer on Wednesday. Shaw had a goal and an assist, and Parno had a goal, too.
Kosta Gianaris helps Bishop McDevitt boys soccer take down Middletown on senior night
HARRISBURG - Bishop McDevitt had plenty of incentive Wednesday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. It was senior night, and the Crusaders were coming off a tough, 7-1, loss Monday against Harrisburg. Some teams can’t shake hiccups like that, but McDevitt proved it wasn’t one of those teams on this night as it put together a 3-1 win over Mid-Penn Capital foe Middletown.
Mid-Penn receiving yardage leaders through the seventh week of the high school football season
The stats below appear as reported to our staff at PennLive. Notice a name on the list that is missing or a number that is incorrect? Email nesayas@pennlive.com.
Aubrey Strohecker, Mackenzie Long lead the way as Mifflin County, Palmyra scrap to girls soccer draw
Aubrey Strohecker scored two goals for Mifflin County, and Mackenzie Long had two for Palmyra, too. And that’s about how things went for the teams as they scrapped to a 3-all draw Tuesday. Ella Kammerer also had a goal for Mifflin County, and Bridget Krikorian had one for Palmyra.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 11, 2022: Baker’s goal boosts Beaver past Avonworth
Evan Baker scored the decisive goal and Robert Cestra recorded the shutout to lead Beaver to a 1-0 victory over Avonworth in Section 4-2A boys soccer Tuesday night. The result means Beaver (10-5, 9-2) will finish in second place and Avonworth (10-5, 8-4) third in the section, which was won by Quaker Valley (13-3, 11-0).
Bishop McDevitt Football Highlights vs Hershey - video
Bishop McDevitt can put up points with the best teams in the state. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Mars (PA) 2024 ATT Grieco commits to Penn State
Mars (PA) 2024 attackman Enzo Grieco of CWE has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Penn State University. High school: Mars Area High School (Pittsburgh, PA) Grad year: 2024. Position: Attack. College committed to: Penn State University. Club team: CWE. Lacrosse honors: Liberty National Showcase MVP,...
