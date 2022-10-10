ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Valley News Dispatch

Deer Lakes girls soccer gets crucial win vs. Valley

The Deer Lakes girls soccer team was in must-win mode Wednesday as it hosted Valley in a Section 2-2A game at Lancers Stadium. And a win is what the Lancers got. Freshman Bryanna Simonetti scored with 29 minutes, 57 seconds left in the second half off an assist from senior Annabella Vergerio, and the advantage held up the rest of the way in a 1-0 victory.
RUSSELLTON, PA
PennLive.com

Kosta Gianaris helps Bishop McDevitt boys soccer take down Middletown on senior night

HARRISBURG - Bishop McDevitt had plenty of incentive Wednesday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. It was senior night, and the Crusaders were coming off a tough, 7-1, loss Monday against Harrisburg. Some teams can’t shake hiccups like that, but McDevitt proved it wasn’t one of those teams on this night as it put together a 3-1 win over Mid-Penn Capital foe Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Oct. 11, 2022: Baker’s goal boosts Beaver past Avonworth

Evan Baker scored the decisive goal and Robert Cestra recorded the shutout to lead Beaver to a 1-0 victory over Avonworth in Section 4-2A boys soccer Tuesday night. The result means Beaver (10-5, 9-2) will finish in second place and Avonworth (10-5, 8-4) third in the section, which was won by Quaker Valley (13-3, 11-0).
BEAVER, PA
toplaxrecruits.com

.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Mars (PA) 2024 ATT Grieco commits to Penn State

Mars (PA) 2024 attackman Enzo Grieco of CWE has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Penn State University. High school: Mars Area High School (Pittsburgh, PA) Grad year: 2024. Position: Attack. College committed to: Penn State University. Club team: CWE. Lacrosse honors: Liberty National Showcase MVP,...
MARS, PA

