Here's what went right -- and what didn't -- for Rockies in 2022
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The high point of the Rockies’ season may have been in March, shortly after the lockout, when they signed Kris Bryant for seven years and $182 million. But the investment would not pay off in 2022.
Quantrill, Guardians stumble in Game 1 of ALDS
NEW YORK -- Guardians starter Cal Quantrill gave his team everything it could’ve asked for through five innings. He was responsible for one miscue: a solo shot by Yankees No. 9 hitter Harrison Bader. Quantrill kept the big sluggers from taking the ball out of the park. The other run he gave up was unearned as a result of an error by Oscar Gonzalez in right field. Through five innings, Quantrill had seen the Yankees’ lineup twice and kept them from doing tremendous damage.
Correa says plan to opt out 'is the right decision'
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is ready to head back into the free-agent market. The two-time All-Star told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday that he will exercise his opt-out clause and become a free agent. "With the year that I have had, my health and my being...
LIVE: Phillies-Braves Game 2 underway on FOX
ATLANTA -- The Braves’ spirited ninth-inning rally on Tuesday afternoon might’ve scored a moral victory, if such things exist amid the pressure of a best-of-five playoff series. The Phillies scored the real victory. Philly broke out to a big lead and then held on to win Game 1...
Ray allows G1 walk-off homer in 1st save opportunity
HOUSTON -- In the most brutally cruel way, the Mariners received the sourest taste of their own medicine in a walk-off, 8-7 loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Robbie Ray, in his first career save opportunity, surrendered...
Rest or rust? Braves, Phils weigh in after Game 1
ATLANTA -- The well-traveled Phillies and the well-rested Braves met on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park, and they provided the first answers to a question that will require much more than just one game, or one October. In MLB’s new postseason format, is there a downside to a...
With 'clean slate' in postseason, Castellanos makes his mark
ATLANTA -- Nick Castellanos looked skyward on his back in the right-field grass with his arms stretched overhead for a few moments after robbing William Contreras of a hit for the second out of the ninth inning. The Braves had cut the Phillies’ lead to one run with a three-run...
Veen ready for next challenge with Rockies prospects in AFL
One of the oft-used axioms when it comes to player development is that the leap from Single A- to Double-A is the toughest one to make. Zac Veen, the Rockies' top prospect, found out just how true that can be. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 Draft spent...
Welcome home! Phils back at Bank after historic trip
PHILADELPHIA -- On Friday night, postseason baseball returns to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since 2011. But first? A few loads of laundry. After an 18-day road trip to end the regular season and open the postseason, the Phillies are back in Philadelphia for the first time since Sept. 26 as they prepare to host Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Braves in front of a sellout crowd.
How brief Philly stint was turning point for Morton
PHILADELPHIA -- He could start Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Or maybe Game 4. The Braves were kicking around their pitching options during a break in the series on Thursday, but the point is this: Charlie Morton will pitch a postseason game in Philly, where he began the transformation that saved his career.
Phils bring home a tied NLDS after long time away
ATLANTA -- The Phillies did not fly home Wednesday night. It seemed only fitting. They have been on the road since Sept. 25, when they last played a game at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies spent the past 17 days on the road, playing 14 games in five cities that covered two time zones. They planned to fly to Philly following Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, but a two-hour, 55-minute rain delay scuttled those plans. So after they lost Game 2 to the Braves, 3-0, to even the best-of-five series, they boarded their buses and returned to their hotel.
Redemption on the line in Bieber's Game 2 start vs. Yanks
NEW YORK -- Guardians ace Shane Bieber has an opportunity to redeem himself from his rocky outing in the 2020 Wild Card Series against the Yankees. Cleveland needs Bieber in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Thursday. Its offense has struggled since the postseason began, and now it will have to face a difficult matchup against lefty Nestor Cortes. It’s going to be a tough task for a lineup that hasn’t had a lot of success against southpaws this season.
Kirby will start Mariners' 1st home playoff game since '01
HOUSTON -- The Mariners will ride their star rookie pitcher into their first home playoff game in 21 years, as George Kirby was announced as Seattle’s starter for Saturday’s Game 3 of the AL Division Series. • ALDS Game 3: Saturday, 1 p.m. PT on TBS. The plan...
Bader's first Yanks homer the stuff of childhood dreams
NEW YORK -- The start of Harrison Bader’s Yankees career came with more questions than answers. Bader, who made his first appearance in the Yanks’ clubhouse with a fresh haircut and a walking boot, was a last-minute Aug. 2 Trade Deadline acquisition who hadn’t suited up for the Cardinals since June 26. While homegrown starter Jordan Montgomery made an instant impact for St. Louis, Bader had to bide his time, waiting for his injured right foot to heal and for a chance to contribute to the team he grew up rooting for.
Yanks take Game 1 as Cole feeds off Bronx energy
NEW YORK -- The ovation came in loud and strong, rolling in waves through Yankee Stadium’s faraway decks and accompanying Gerrit Cole for his journey toward the first-base dugout. After three years in pinstripes, finally hearing the cheers of a home playoff crowd, he reached for the bill of his cap and doffed it ever-so-slightly. He had done his job, and done it well.
Nasty splitter lifting Stephan to bullpen dominance
NEW YORK -- Once upon a time, Trevor Stephan would have dreamed of taking the mound at Yankee Stadium with the Yankees holding a lead. Three years ago, he was the Yankees’ No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, a third-round Draft pick out of Arkansas who overpowered Class A hitters and seemed on a fast track. How he ended up on the other side is an interesting journey.
Dodgers drop tense G2 as missed chances pile up
LOS ANGELES – After a relatively decisive win in Game 1, it looked like this National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres was going to end the same way the other six series did during the regular season. For nine innings on Tuesday, the Dodgers, once again,...
Kelenic's breakout Game 1 offers hope for turnaround
HOUSTON -- This hasn’t been a straight, simple path to the postseason for Jarred Kelenic. Optioned twice to Triple-A as he struggled to hit at the Major League level, Kelenic now finds himself back in a regular role with the Mariners on the biggest stage. Seattle’s heartbreaking, 8-7 loss in Game 1 showed just how crucial each run is, and for the Mariners to win, they’ll need Kelenic to be part of this.
Easy as 1-2-3? Top of Phils' order struggling in NLDS
ATLANTA -- After starting his Phillies tenure slashing .185/.311/.410 in his first 48 games, Kyle Schwarber turned his season around with a monster June. The lefty hit .272 with a 1.065 OPS in 27 June games, more than doubling his season home run total with 12 long balls. • NLDS...
Fowl fly briefly delays game in LA
We've seen all kinds of animals on baseball fields during MLB games in the past. Squirrels, cats, dogs, possums, pigeons, seagulls, you name it. During the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres on Wednesday night, we saw the latest example of wildlife at the ballpark when a goose landed in the outfield.
