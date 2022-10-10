ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Elderly man dies during crash on Route 17 in Gloucester

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly man died following a crash in Gloucester County Sunday afternoon.

According to state police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on Route 17 at Route 610.

The driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, Jerry C. Rich, attempted to cross the northbound lanes from the median crossover and struck an S10 Chevrolet truck that was traveling northbound on Route 17. The driver of the S-10, 80-year-old Joseph F. Stephenson, died upon impact.

Rich has been charged with failing to yield right of way. State police say neither alcohol nor speed contributed to the crash.

