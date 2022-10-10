ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero

The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss

Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Everything Brian Snitker said after Braves disappointing Game 1

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker found some positives in the team’s 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS. Snitker is one of the best managers in all of baseball. He’s a World Series champion for a reason. So, if he’s choosing the optimistic route, then perhaps we ought to listen to him.
College football reveals Stetson Bennett shoulder injury

If you noticed that the Georgia Bulldogs‘ offense has been a bit off this season, you not alone. Although the Dawgs had no problem handling Auburn this past Saturday, a week before they struggled against the Missouri Tigers, winning in the closing minutes of that game, 24-20. But one...
