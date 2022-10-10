Read full article on original website
Related
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
MLB・
3 Braves most to blame for tough Game 1 against Phillies
The Braves postseason experience is not off to a good start. After a bit of a layoff, Atlanta looked rusty, whether Brian Snitker will admit it or not. The day Braves are back, and at the worst possible time. Atlanta had its horse on the mound in Game 1 —...
Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero
The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All eyes on Braves pitching staff with NLDS roster announcement
There is a lot to dissect with the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS roster vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The Atlanta Braves commence their first postseason series since winning the 2021 World Series, as they will take on the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. Atlanta earned the No. 2...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1
Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
batterypower.com
Kyle Wright and the Braves bullpen shut down Phillies in NLDS-tying 3-0 victory
Kyle Wright once again brought a steadying presence to Atlanta’s rotation. This time, he came up with one of his best starts of the year when the Braves needed it the most, as his six shutout innings set the tone for the bullpen and helped push Atlanta to a series-tying 3-0 victory over the Phillies.
Everything Brian Snitker said after Braves disappointing Game 1
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker found some positives in the team’s 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS. Snitker is one of the best managers in all of baseball. He’s a World Series champion for a reason. So, if he’s choosing the optimistic route, then perhaps we ought to listen to him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
USA Basketball: Five-star guard Vyctorius Miller is planning out official visits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Back in August, Vyctorius Miller originally had an official visit scheduled with Memphis. However, due to a family illness, Miller had to reschedule but still is eager in travelling to see what the Tigers men’s basketball program has to offer. “They have been getting...
thecomeback.com
College football reveals Stetson Bennett shoulder injury
If you noticed that the Georgia Bulldogs‘ offense has been a bit off this season, you not alone. Although the Dawgs had no problem handling Auburn this past Saturday, a week before they struggled against the Missouri Tigers, winning in the closing minutes of that game, 24-20. But one...
USA Basketball: Five-star guard AJ Johnson updates his recruitment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – AJ Johnson is arguably the best long-term prospect in the senior class. A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Woodland Hills (Calif.) Johnson had to cancel his North Carolina State official visit last month but says he fully intends to take that visit moving forward. “They...
batterypower.com
Braves, Phillies weather updates: Game expected to start at 7:30 pm (UPDATED)
The tarp is on the field at Truist Park and rain has been falling. The forecast is calling for more showers throughout the evening which puts Game 2’s scheduled start time of 4:35 p.m. in jeopardy. It is a situation that the Braves, Phillies and Major League Baseball are monitoring currently.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fans cheer on Atlanta Braves ahead of Friday’s playoff game
MARIETTA, Ga. — Atlanta Braves fans are rallying to support their team as it heads to Philly. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Glover Park in Marietta, where the celebration for the Braves began. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The team faces the...
Comments / 0