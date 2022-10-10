ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Micah Richards SLAMS Graham Potter's call to drop Christian Pulisic for Chelsea at AC Milan after he scored against Wolves... and says Mason Mount 'hasn't been that great' in comparison

Micah Richards has called Graham Potter's decision to drop Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Milan 'very harsh' after the American scored vs. Wolves at the weekend. Pulisic has found opportunities hard to come by this season but was given a rare starting berth last weekend vs. Wolves,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player

Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Michael Carrick is UNLIKELY to take the Middlesbrough job after talks with the club on Tuesday... with ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards the frontrunner as search for Chris Wilder's successor goes on

Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club. It is understood the former Manchester United and England midfielder is not keen on the role at this time. That leaves Boro searching for a successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries

LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal. With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Van Dijk backing off there instead of attacking the ball': Fans fume at Liverpool defender's role in Scott Arfield's goal for Rangers… but he has the last laugh as Reds roar back to win 7-1 at Ibrox

Virgil van Dijk's defending for Rangers' opening goal in their Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday has been slammed by some supporters online. Rangers went in front in the 17th minute when Fabio Carvalho was dispossessed and Ryan Jack played in Scott Arfield who fired into the bottom corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 7-1 Demolition of Rangers

It looked like it was going to be another one of those nights and then very suddenly turned into one of Those Nights™, as Liverpool floundered for half and hour, adjusted for another, and then ran rampant to close out the game, firming their grip on knockout stage qualification and eliminating Rangers from European competition in one fell swoop.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Rangers vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, lineup options

Rangers host Liverpool in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group A game for the hosts, while Jurgen Klopp needs a big response from the Reds. Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield last week but after losing 3-2 at Arsenal on Sunday, Klopp knows his side are in a tough place in the Premier League as they sit 14 points off the top of the table. At least in the Champions League they’ve won two of their three group stage games so far and a win at Rangers would leave them with a very good chance of advancing to the last 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst bewildered by Liverpool defeat: ‘I cannot explain it’

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he “cannot explain” his team’s second half collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League.The two sides went into half-time level, before the Reds scored six goals after the break to win 7-1.Substitute Mohamed Salah broke a Champions League record at Ibrox, scoring a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12 seconds.“The first-half and the last half an hour were night and day, in comparison with how we played,” Van Bronckhorst said.“I cannot explain [it], I have to process this.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says he will ‘probably be drunk’ to celebrate Liverpool’s 7-1 Rangers winRangers FC manager says team made ‘too many mistakes’ after 2-0 loss to Liverpool FCJurgen Klopp says he will ‘probably be drunk’ to celebrate 7-1 Rangers win
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'They didn't give AC Milan a sniff': Joe Cole heaps praise on dominant Chelsea performance after they see off 10-man AC Milan, insisting the 'future is bright' under Graham Potter

Joe Cole has praised Chelsea's dominant performance as they beat AC Milan 2-0 in Italy to top their Champions League group with two matches to play. Fikayo Tomori was sent off for the hosts in the opening 20 minutes, conceding a penalty which was put away by Jorginho. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added the second before half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

P﻿remier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool

D﻿iogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. S﻿unday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. W﻿hen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

“I don’t see any difference” – Ten Hag compared to Man Utd predecessor Solskjaer in brutal put-down

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been compared to his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a brutal put-down from talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy. The Red Devils sacked Solskjaer last year after a dire start to the season, and Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager until the end of the campaign before Ten Hag took over this summer.
