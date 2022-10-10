Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
UEFA・
Micah Richards SLAMS Graham Potter's call to drop Christian Pulisic for Chelsea at AC Milan after he scored against Wolves... and says Mason Mount 'hasn't been that great' in comparison
Micah Richards has called Graham Potter's decision to drop Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Milan 'very harsh' after the American scored vs. Wolves at the weekend. Pulisic has found opportunities hard to come by this season but was given a rare starting berth last weekend vs. Wolves,...
Jurgen Klopp rules out Liverpool’s title hopes after Arsenal loss as pundits blame Sadio Mane transfer exit for woes
LIVERPOOL legends John Barnes and Jamie Redknapp agree with Jurgen Klopp that the Reds are already out of the title race after just two months of the season. And former Reds midfielder Redknapp has suggested the "strange" summer sale of Sadio Mane has been a big factor in their stuttering start to the campaign.
Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future
Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
Michael Carrick is UNLIKELY to take the Middlesbrough job after talks with the club on Tuesday... with ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards the frontrunner as search for Chris Wilder's successor goes on
Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club. It is understood the former Manchester United and England midfielder is not keen on the role at this time. That leaves Boro searching for a successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries
LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal. With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester...
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
Rangers v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League
Jurgen Klopp is dealing with more injury issues ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Rangers on Wednesday.
UEFA・
Sir Jim Ratcliffe damps down hopes of Manchester United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has played down the prospect of making a bid for Manchester United, saying the Glazers do not want to sell and he “can’t sit around hoping” the club will one day become available. The billionaire chairman of Ineos admitted he had been interested in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Van Dijk backing off there instead of attacking the ball': Fans fume at Liverpool defender's role in Scott Arfield's goal for Rangers… but he has the last laugh as Reds roar back to win 7-1 at Ibrox
Virgil van Dijk's defending for Rangers' opening goal in their Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday has been slammed by some supporters online. Rangers went in front in the 17th minute when Fabio Carvalho was dispossessed and Ryan Jack played in Scott Arfield who fired into the bottom corner.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 7-1 Demolition of Rangers
It looked like it was going to be another one of those nights and then very suddenly turned into one of Those Nights™, as Liverpool floundered for half and hour, adjusted for another, and then ran rampant to close out the game, firming their grip on knockout stage qualification and eliminating Rangers from European competition in one fell swoop.
NBC Sports
Rangers vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, lineup options
Rangers host Liverpool in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group A game for the hosts, while Jurgen Klopp needs a big response from the Reds. Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield last week but after losing 3-2 at Arsenal on Sunday, Klopp knows his side are in a tough place in the Premier League as they sit 14 points off the top of the table. At least in the Champions League they’ve won two of their three group stage games so far and a win at Rangers would leave them with a very good chance of advancing to the last 16.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come...
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst bewildered by Liverpool defeat: ‘I cannot explain it’
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he “cannot explain” his team’s second half collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League.The two sides went into half-time level, before the Reds scored six goals after the break to win 7-1.Substitute Mohamed Salah broke a Champions League record at Ibrox, scoring a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12 seconds.“The first-half and the last half an hour were night and day, in comparison with how we played,” Van Bronckhorst said.“I cannot explain [it], I have to process this.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says he will ‘probably be drunk’ to celebrate Liverpool’s 7-1 Rangers winRangers FC manager says team made ‘too many mistakes’ after 2-0 loss to Liverpool FCJurgen Klopp says he will ‘probably be drunk’ to celebrate 7-1 Rangers win
'They didn't give AC Milan a sniff': Joe Cole heaps praise on dominant Chelsea performance after they see off 10-man AC Milan, insisting the 'future is bright' under Graham Potter
Joe Cole has praised Chelsea's dominant performance as they beat AC Milan 2-0 in Italy to top their Champions League group with two matches to play. Fikayo Tomori was sent off for the hosts in the opening 20 minutes, conceding a penalty which was put away by Jorginho. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added the second before half-time.
BBC
Premier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool
Diogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. Sunday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. When...
Yardbarker
“I don’t see any difference” – Ten Hag compared to Man Utd predecessor Solskjaer in brutal put-down
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been compared to his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a brutal put-down from talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy. The Red Devils sacked Solskjaer last year after a dire start to the season, and Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager until the end of the campaign before Ten Hag took over this summer.
Comments / 0