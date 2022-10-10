ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela death toll at 36 after heavy rain brings mudslides

By Fabiola Zerpa - Bloomberg News (TNS)
 3 days ago

The death toll from mudslides in Venezuela due to heavy rains over the weekend climbed to 36 people in a small city southwest of Caracas, where dozens of people are still missing.

“We’re attending the most urgent issue which is search for people,” Delcy Rodriguez said on state television during a visit to Las Tejerias, a city of about 50,000 people located some 50 miles from Caracas. The updated death toll was announced by the interior ministry on Monday, which said 56 people were still missing.

More than 300 homes were destroyed and over 750 were damaged, Rodriguez said. About 1,200 rescuers responded to the scene, sending people who’d lost their homes to shelters, cleaning up the streets and restoring electricity service.

In a rare public appearance, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro visited the area on Monday, after declaring it a disaster zone and announcing three days of national mourning on Sunday. The presidential press account on Twitter showed him greeting residents and said the first lady traveled with him.

Rains swept through central and western Venezuela over the last days. Military have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said in a tweet on Sunday.

Tropical rain pummeled 120 municipalities, Maduro said on state TV this week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Putin tempts Turkey, suggests making it Europe's new gas hub

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday doubled down on his proposal to turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe after deliveries to Germany through the Baltic Sea's Nord Stream pipeline were halted. Putin floated the idea of exporting more gas through the Turk Stream gas pipeline running beneath the Black Sea to Turkey as he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan. ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
