Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Maxine D. Failor, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine D. Failor, age 89, of Enon Valley, died on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at at her home in Enon Valley. She was born on February 9, 1933, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Albert and Emma Greenawald Lambright. Maxine was a...
27 First News
Mildred Rose Zager, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Rose “Millie” Zager, age 94 of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Avalon Springs Place. Millie was born July 10, 1928 in Farrell to Antonio and Carmosina (Bumonte) Pugliese. She grew up on Beechwood Avenue and was a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley.
27 First News
Patricia Ann Reesman, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Reesman, 74, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in her residence, following an extended illness. She was born March 19, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She attended Reynolds High School. She was a homemaker and a florist. She retired from the...
27 First News
Joseph L. Yochman, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Yochman, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Joe was born on February 16, 1959 in Warren, Ohio the son of Leonard W. and Arlene (Morris) Yochman. A lifelong resident of the area and a second generation graduate of Jackson-Milton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Max Ruby, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Max Ruby, 89 of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2022, at Windsor in Canfield, Ohio. Born June 30, 1933 in Woodvale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Eldon and Elizabeth (Rabenstein) Ruby. Max was a graduate of Saxton-Liberty High School in Saxton, Pennsylvania.
27 First News
Mary G. Kerensky, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary G. Kerensky, 62 of Struthers, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Mary was born on January 31, 1960, in Youngstown, daughter of the late William and Mary (Cruze) Harvischak, Sr. Mary worked as a clerk for...
27 First News
Linda H. Komara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda H. Komara, 75 of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, where she was a lifelong resident for 70 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Linda was born July 9, 1947 in Youngstown to Frank and Mary Laska Mayoras. She attended...
27 First News
Lois L. Whelchel, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois L. Whelchel passed away on Monday, October 10, at 85 years of age, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown. Lois was born March 14, 1937 in Salem, a daughter of Donald and Virginia Venn Beardsley. She had various careers. She drove semi with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Billy Kidd, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Kidd passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Kidd, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Richard A. Perrine, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Perrine, 88, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at Austinwoods Nursing Center. Richard was born July 10, 1934, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Alfred D. Perrine and Pearl Null Perrine and lived in the Youngstown area most of his life.
27 First News
Charles “Chuck” M. Winchell, Jr., North Bloomfield, Ohio
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. “Chuck” Winchell, Jr., 54, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born November 11, 1967 in Ashtabula, the son of Charles M. and Sarah A. (Poff) Winchell, Sr. Chuck was employed with Mercury Plastics. He attended Maplewood High School...
27 First News
Alice Marie Monti, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Marie Monti, age 71 of Warren passed away at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Warren on February 24, 1951, the daughter of the late John Clayton and Grace Lewis Vickers. A lifetime area resident, Alice worked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Josephine Gabanyic, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Wroblewski Gabanyic, 78, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Josephine was born November 16, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edmond Walter and Elizabeth Tristana Wroblewski. She was raised on the city’s north side and...
27 First News
Andrew J. Androsko, Jr., Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew J. Androsko, Jr., 70, of Farrell, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, in his home. Mr. Androsko was born July 1, 1952, in Farrell, a son of the late Andrew and Mary (Rachoff) Androsko, Jr. From 1982 until retiring in August 2000, Andrew served...
27 First News
Frank R. Naypaver, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank R. Naypaver, 76 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. Frank was born March 12, 1946, in Macon, Georgia, the son of the late Frank J. Naypaver and the late A. Lorell (Coley) Naypaver. He was employed and retired...
27 First News
James “Mike” Petridis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Mike” Petridis died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born May 17, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Nicholas and Helen Petridis, who both preceded him in death. Mike graduated from Warren G. Harding High...
27 First News
Lennett Hammond, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lennett Hammond, 66, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Greenbrier Healthcare Center. Lennett was born December 18, 1955 in Whitehall Alabama, the daughter of late David Griffin and Daria Lou Ball Hooks. Lennett...
27 First News
Richard H. Rolfe, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Rolfe, age 88, of Hubbard passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Richard was born September 29, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. a son of Harry L. & Arietta Reiter Rolfe. He was a 1952 graduate of Hubbard High...
27 First News
Daniel Kay Kyser, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Daniel Kay Kyser passed away Monday, October 10; he was 61. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Kay Kyser, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Cassandra Ingram-Campbell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassandra Ingram-Campbell, 48 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 28, 1974 to James and Mildred Ingram. She went to Howland High School and was an Honor Student and was a Trumbull Career...
Comments / 0