ALAMOSA – This week, the Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area is hosting the Alliance of National Heritage Areas for its fall conference. As stated on SdCNHA website, “the Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area tells stories of the people, culture and environment of more than 3,000 square-miles of the upper headwaters of the Rio Grande in Colorado’s San Luis Valley. It is among the most unique and well-preserved cultural landscapes in the nation, with stunning, beautiful natural resources and a rich mixture of historic and diverse settlements. The three southern counties of the San Luis Valley — Alamosa, Conejos, and Costilla — form the core of the heritage area, all knit together by the Rio Grande’s intricate network of tributary creeks, lakes, wetlands, artesian springs, and acequias.”

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO