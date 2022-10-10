Read full article on original website
Related
Creepy Background Ghosts, Hidden Biblical References, And 25 Other Terrifying Horror Movie Details That Keep Me Up At Night
Great, now I need to rewatch all of these films and completely ruin my ability to sleep for the next month.
"I Don't Know That I Ever Want To Voluntarily Feel Like That Again": Horror Fans Are Sharing The Best Scary Movies They Can Never Rewatch
The Strangers (2008): "Like an idiot, I watched a movie about a home invasion while I was home by myself. It's such a plausible plot, has happened before in real life, and could totally happen again. I have no desire to ever watch it again."
Comments / 0