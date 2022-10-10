Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title
In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion. @ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
Various News: 30 WWE Superstars Gone Bad, Executive Speaks on The Metaverse, Full WOW Match Videos
– WWE released a compilation video showcasing 30 Superstars Gone Bad:. – WWE Senior Vice President, Head of Revenue Strategy and Development Scott Zanghellini took part in a panel titled “Hollywood’s Guide to the Metaverse,” which you can see below:. 64 views Premiered 21 hours ago How...
Orange Cassidy Addresses Crowd Following AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy spoke to the crowd following his All-Atlantic Championship win that closed tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Cassidy got a “You Deserve It” chant and a big ovation after the cameras turned off, then proceeded to address the crowd. Cassidy reportedly said, “Hey...
RevPro Live In Southampton 20 Results: Undisputed British Heavyweight Title Match, More
RevPro held their Live In Southampton 20 on Sunday, and the results from the event are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Cagematch:. * RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Gabriel Kidd.
Ozark Mountain Wrestling THUNDER In The OZARKS Results 10.8.22: Rodney Mack In Action, More
Ozark Mountain Wrestling held its latest show THUNDER In The OZARKS over the weekend, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:. * The Rowdy Ruff Boys def. Greysin Family. * MJ Santana def. Mystii Marks. * Colt Killbane def. Zane...
WWE News: Date Set For Next WWE Earnings Call, Guest for Next Week’s The Bump, Ronda Rousey Not Advertised For Live Event This Weekend
– WWE will reveal their Q3 2022 earnings in a call on November 3 at 8:30 AM ET. This will be before the stock market opens. Usually the company reveals their earnings after the stock market closes. – Solo Sikoa will be the guest on next week’s episode of The...
Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 Results 10.8.22: World Title Match, More
Blitzkrieg! Pro and Limitless Wrestling had the second night of their Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 show on October 8th, with a Limitless World Title match and more. You can see the full results form the show below, Cagematch.net:. * Channing Thomas def. Diego El Trabajador. * Brett Ryan Gosselin &...
Finn Balor on Learning About His Judgment Day Angle, Dominik Mysterio Exceeding Expectations
– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed learning about his angle with The Judgment Day a day before it happened, his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio as part of the group, and a lot more. Below are some highlights:. Balor on how...
MLW Announces Pro Wrestling TV as New Streaming Partner
– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, MLW CEO Court Bauer announced that Major League Wrestling has signed a streaming television deal with Pro Wrestling TV. Pro Wrestling TV will begin its streaming partnership with MLW starting on November 3. Speaking on the news, Bauer stated, “Pro Wrestling TV...
AEW News: AEW Announces Upcoming Texas Dates Including Winter is Coming, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, New Elite Shirt Available For Sale
– AEW has announced that this year’s Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite will happen on December 14 in Cedar Par, TX. The pre-sale code is ESME21H. This year’s Holiday Bash edition happens the next week, December 21, in San Antonio. – AEW sold a Canadian-themed shirt for...
WWE News: Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts Return This Week, Dakota Kai on Out of Character, Kofi Kingston and Matt Riddle Play Street Fighter 6
– WWE Superstar Sheamus is finally reviving his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel with new episodes starting Friday, October 14. This week’s episode will feature Bobby Lashley:. – WWE Superstar Dakota Kai joined Ryan Satin on Out of Character this week:. – Matt Riddle and Kofi Kingston played the...
WWE News: Stock Hits Highest Closing Price In Three Years, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle Of Brands
– WWE’s stock hit its highest closing price in three years on Thursday. The stock closed at $75.49 today, the best closing price for the stock since it hit $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock’s 52-week high is $76.13, though that was not a closing price. It is...
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
Josh Alexander To Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Josh Alexander will appear in the opening segment of this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that the Impact World Champion will kick off this week’s show, as you can see below. Also announced was a match between Matt Cardona and Bhupinder Gujjar. Impact airs...
Tag Match & More Set For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
NJPW has announced a big tag team match and more for this month’s Rumble On 44th Street event. The promotion announced the following matches on Thursday for the show, which takes place on October 28th from the Times Square Palladium in NYC:. * Jay White and Juice Robinson vs....
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.13.22
-Welcome to another edition of WWE Main Event and it seems the trend of NXT stars popping up will continue with this show. Quick note as my Retro Review of Badd Blood 97 will be posted in the next few days. Spoiler: Shawn/Taker Hell in A Cell is still awesome! Let’s get to it!
Johnny Rodz Remembers There Being ‘Tension’ Backstage Before Bruno Sammartino Won WWE Championship
Bruno Sammartino’s WWE Championship win came with some controversy, and Johnny Rodz recently recalled the mood backstage before the 1963 match. Sammartino beat Buddy Rogers in 48 seconds to win the title on May 17th, 1963 to become the second WWWF World Champion, a match that reportedly came about because Rogers had been suffering from chest pains which led to the decision to take the title off of him.
