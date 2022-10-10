ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel

– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
WWE
411mania.com

Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title

In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion. @ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
WWE
411mania.com

The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos

In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
WWE
411mania.com

Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Momo Watanabe
Person
Mayu Iwatani
411mania.com

Orange Cassidy Addresses Crowd Following AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy spoke to the crowd following his All-Atlantic Championship win that closed tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Cassidy got a “You Deserve It” chant and a big ovation after the cameras turned off, then proceeded to address the crowd. Cassidy reportedly said, “Hey...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stardom#Def#Tag Team#Combat
411mania.com

Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 Results 10.8.22: World Title Match, More

Blitzkrieg! Pro and Limitless Wrestling had the second night of their Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 show on October 8th, with a Limitless World Title match and more. You can see the full results form the show below, Cagematch.net:. * Channing Thomas def. Diego El Trabajador. * Brett Ryan Gosselin &...
WWE
411mania.com

MLW Announces Pro Wrestling TV as New Streaming Partner

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, MLW CEO Court Bauer announced that Major League Wrestling has signed a streaming television deal with Pro Wrestling TV. Pro Wrestling TV will begin its streaming partnership with MLW starting on November 3. Speaking on the news, Bauer stated, “Pro Wrestling TV...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)

– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
WWE
411mania.com

Josh Alexander To Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander will appear in the opening segment of this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that the Impact World Champion will kick off this week’s show, as you can see below. Also announced was a match between Matt Cardona and Bhupinder Gujjar. Impact airs...
WWE
411mania.com

Tag Match & More Set For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street

NJPW has announced a big tag team match and more for this month’s Rumble On 44th Street event. The promotion announced the following matches on Thursday for the show, which takes place on October 28th from the Times Square Palladium in NYC:. * Jay White and Juice Robinson vs....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.13.22

-Welcome to another edition of WWE Main Event and it seems the trend of NXT stars popping up will continue with this show. Quick note as my Retro Review of Badd Blood 97 will be posted in the next few days. Spoiler: Shawn/Taker Hell in A Cell is still awesome! Let’s get to it!
WWE
411mania.com

Johnny Rodz Remembers There Being ‘Tension’ Backstage Before Bruno Sammartino Won WWE Championship

Bruno Sammartino’s WWE Championship win came with some controversy, and Johnny Rodz recently recalled the mood backstage before the 1963 match. Sammartino beat Buddy Rogers in 48 seconds to win the title on May 17th, 1963 to become the second WWWF World Champion, a match that reportedly came about because Rogers had been suffering from chest pains which led to the decision to take the title off of him.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy