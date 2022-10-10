ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
aspenpublicradio.org

Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, stops in Delta County on the campaign trail

Delta County Democrats hosted a number of candidates in Hotchkiss on Tuesday afternoon. Among those “stumping” in the North Fork was Aspen businessman Adam Frisch who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District. LY: Your campaign's internal polling has you at a...
DELTA COUNTY, CO

