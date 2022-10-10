Meet the Oregon high school boys soccer stars of the week (Oct. 3-9)

Here are the Oregon high school boys soccer stars of the week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com . These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot.

Paul Bachinsky, Clackamas

The senior forward had two goals and an assist for the Cavaliers in their 3-1 win over Central Catholic in a Mt. Hood Conference match at Clackamas High School.

Antonio Barrero de la Puerta, Grants Pass

The junior midfielder, an exchange student from Spain, had two impressive goals for the Cavemen in a 2-0 victory over South Eugene in a crucial Southwest Conference match at Mel Ingram Field in Grants Pass. Barrero de la Puerta has 10 goals on the season.

Cole Boughal, North Marion

The senior forward scored two goals for the Huskies in their 6-0 win over Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference match at North Marion.

Samuel Byrne-Amaya, Century

The senior goalkeeper has turned in some strong play for the Jaguars, helping them post four shutout victories this season.

Bryan Cortes, Cascade

The senior midfielder scored on a second-half free kick, giving the Cougars a 1-0 win over North Marion in an Oregon West Conference contest at Cascade High School.

Jayden Cummins, Gladstone

The senior midfielder won eight aerial duels, had 12 tackles won and eight completed passes for the Gladiators in their 3-1 win over Estacada in a Tri-Valley Conference match at Gladstone High School. Cummins also helped anchor a Gladstone defense that allowed just one goal in its past two contests.

Elijah Edelman, Cleveland

The senior midfielder had two big assists for the Warriors, coming up with the assist in a 1-1 tie with Lincoln and another in a 1-0 victory over Grant in Portland Interscholastic League matches.

Jonathon Fiscal, West Albany

The junior forward tallied three goals for the Bulldogs in their 5-1 win over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at West Albany High School.

Julio Gasca, Woodburn

The junior midfielder scored on an amazing free kick shot and had an assist for the Bulldogs in their 2-0 home win over Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.

Jonathan Gaspar, Forest Grove

The senior midfielder stepped up for the Vikings, helping them battle to a 1-1 tie with Liberty in a Pacific Conference match at Forest Grove High School.

Jose Guzman, Woodburn

The junior midfielder had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs in their 5-1 win at Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette match.

Ivan Hernandez, Newport

The junior midfielder/forward, and a team captain, had an assist off a corner kick for the Cubs in their 1-1 tie with undefeated Stayton. Hernandez also had an assist in a 1-1 tie with Cascade, giving him eight assists and three goals this season.

Landon Hill, Canby

The junior forward, who is in his third season on the Cougars’ varsity, has been described as a hard-working, encouraging leader for the squad. Hill also has scored two goals in the past two matches for Canby.

Zidane Indarta, Cleveland

The senior forward’s first-half goal provided the winning margin for the Warriors in their 1-0 victory over Grant in a Portland Interscholastic League contest at the Grant Bowl.

Koby Ibarra, North Medford

The junior midfielder scored on a free kick in the 12th minute, helping the Black Tornado post a 1-0 win over Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference match at Hoffbuhr Field.

Chris Krannenburg, St. Mary’s (Medford)

The junior had a goal and two assists for the Crusaders in their 8-0 victory at Illinois Valley in a Special District 5 contest.

Xinoe Ledsesma, North Medford

The junior came off the bench to score two second-half goals for the Black Tornado in a 5-1 win over Sheldon in a Southwest Conference match at Hoffbuhr Field.

Jason Leon, Silverton

The senior midfielder/forward, and a team captain, scored both goals for the Foxes in their 2-0 victory against Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at Silverton High School.

Emmett Limbird, Silverton

The junior midfielder/forward has turned in solid play for the Foxes, both on offense and defense, helping them get a 2-0 win over Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at Silverton High School.

Jose Mondesi, St. Mary’s (Medford)

The freshman came through with a hat trick, scoring three goals for the Crusaders in their 8-0 road victory over Illinois Valley in a Special District 5 match.

Bennett Palodichuk, Crater

The junior midfielder scored an unassisted goal in the second half for the Comets in their 1-0 win at Churchill in a Midwestern League match.

Emori Pauli, South Umpqua

The junior midfielder/forward scored both of the Lancers’ goals in their 2-2 tie with Gold Beach in a Special District 4 match at Gold Beach.

Drew Pedersen, Jesuit

The senior forward scored two goals for the Crusaders, the first coming in the opening minute of the contest, in the team’s 3-3 tie with Aloha in a Metro League match at Jesuit High School.

Rowen Pierce, Ida B. Wells

The junior scored the only goal of the match, coming in the first 10 minutes, to provide the winning margin for the Guardians in their 1-0 win over Lincoln in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.

Javi Sandoval Gongora, Marist Catholic

The junior forward had a goal and an assist for the Spartans in their 3-0 victory at North Bend in a Sky Em League contest.

Eloy Saucedo, South Medford

The junior midfielder stepped up with a hat trick, tallying three goals for the Panthers in their 5-0 victory over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference match at Spiegelberg Stadium.

Lucas Saylor, Umpqua Valley Christian

The junior scored two goals for the Monarchs in their 4-0 road win over Douglas in a Special District 4 contest.

Adrian Vallejo, North Marion

The junior forward tallied two goals for the Huskies in their 6-0 victory over Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference contest at North Marion.

Carlos Vega, Thurston

The junior scored two goals for the Colts, one being an unassisted tally after he came up with a steal and the other coming on a penalty kick, in their 2-1 home win over Churchill in a Midwestern League contest.

Drew Zohner, West Salem

The senior forward led the Titans’ offensive charge, scoring two goals in their 3-0 win over Sprague in a Central Valley Conference match. Zohner has three goals and four assists this season.