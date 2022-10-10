FEMA Approves Brevard, Orange, And Osceola Counties In Major Disaster Declaration For Public Assistance

Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need.

A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.

Additionally, these counties are now eligible for different categories of the Public Assistance program, including debris removal and permanent work categories.

For a period of 60 days from the start of the incident period, FEMA is authorized to provide federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance, at 100 percent of the total eligible costs. The Public Assistance categories by county include:

Individual Assistance: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia Counties.

Public Assistance Debris (Category A): Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia.

Public Assistance Emergency Protective Measures, including direct federal assistance (Category B): All 67 Counties, the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Public Assistance Permanent Work (Categories C-G): Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia Counties.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program: All municipalities in the State of Florida are eligible to apply for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Federal funding also is available to state and local governments, eligible nonprofit organizations, and tribal governments on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal in the counties listed. Damage assessments are being conducted in other areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to determine if assistance is needed in any additional areas.

Individuals and businesses can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

