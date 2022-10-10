Read full article on original website
Nation's Strongest Men & Women to be Crowned in Erie this Weekend
America's strongest men and women will be crowned this weekend as part of a packed schedule of sports in Erie. The Strongman Corporation National Championships are being held at the Bayfront Convention Center on Thursday, October 13th through Saturday, October 14th. In addition to the strongman competition, Sinai Sports will...
Watch Live: Cathedral Prep at Warren Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Cathedral Prep travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 5 volleyball matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Warren Area High School. The game can be watched above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and...
House Fire in Crawford County Under Investigation
A house fire that occurred Thursday afternoon in Crawford County is currently under investigation. The fire department that would have responded wasn't able to, because it was recently shut down by the Township. Meadville and Vernon Central responded around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the...
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest Outside Developer's Corporate Office
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are demanding answers from the apartment complex's developer Calamar. Seniors who live at the Crawford County location were recently informed that their rent rates are going up 30 to 40 percent, costing them an extra $300 to $400 a month. "I think they are money...
Steelhead fishing season begins in Erie Co.
Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales. Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle. Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut […]
2022 Trick or Treat Hours
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
3 taken to hospital after crash with semi-truck in Mercer County
Route 58 in West Salem Township, Mercer County, reopened after a crash involving a sedan and semi-truck that sent three people to the hospital.
Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials
It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
Fairview man cited for disorderly conduct at casino
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was cited for disorderly conduct after urinating in the casino parking lot and making lewd gestures toward a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Presque Isle Downs and Casino security contacted PSP at about 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 9 about an altercation at the center bar. A PSP trooper arrived to find a […]
Braelyn M. Eldred, 20
Braelyn M. Eldred, 20, of Titusville passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022, at Akron City Hospital in Ohio from injuries sustained in an accident. Braelyn was born on December 20, 2001, in Titusville to Michael Eldred and Kali LaBolle Turner. She was a graduate of Titusville High School, with...
PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway
The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
Meet new teacher Miss Seggi
Introducing Corry High’s new tenth grade honors English and history teacher Miss Seggi. Monday October 3 marked Miss Seggi’s first day on the job at Corry High. Miss Seggi is in her second year of teaching. She spent her first year at Fort LeBoeuf. She attended Fort LeBoeuf High School, and then went to college at Pitt Bradford studying English Education, and then at Fort LeBoeuf earned certification to teach social studies. She chose this specific job because it offered the things she was looking for, and it was a permanent position. Seggi actually applied for a job here but was told that no spots were open. Then this position opened up, and she had a connection that got her recognized, and her resume checked out to be perfect for this spot.
Route 18 off ramp onto I-90 now open; three of the four open to traffic
There’s good news tonight if you’ve been waiting for the work on the Interstate 90 Girard exit to finish. Three of the four on and off ramps are now open to traffic; PennDOT opened the westbound off ramp this week. That means the only part of the massive project that has not been finished is […]
Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
Click here for the Evening/Tonight Weather Forecast
A cold front moves East. Any leftover rain showers taper. It will remain gusty at times overnight into Friday. Cooler temperatures will also return overnight. Any lake enhanced rain showers will shift offshore by Friday with a clearing sky. Blustery and cooler overall on Friday. Gusty SW flow Saturday, with slightly milder air expected before the pattern turns much colder by next week.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal E. 38th St. crash
The victim of a deadly weekend crash in the City of Erie has been identified. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East 38th Street near Holland Street. According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, Steven Stanton, 42, died of multiple blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Erie Police […]
Mercer County 911 callers told ambulances could be delayed
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking into emergency services across the state. Tuesday in Grove City, a House committee listened to six people about the problems and asked questions about how they can be fixed. Mercer County has 48 municipalities, 683 square miles and 45,000 households to provide ambulance service. The county’s […]
