Taylor Swift continues ‘Midnights’ countdown with ‘Karma’
Another day, another Midnights track title reveal. Taylor Swift has unveiled track 11’s title as ‘Karma’, which is sure to get longtime fans talking. The pop star continued the Midnights Mayhem with Me countdown on TikTok with an eight track title, leaving just five more to be revealed from the upcoming album.
Sade Is Working On New Music And Fans Are Eagerly Waiting
Sade is working on new music at Miraval Studios in Provence, France which is owned by Brad’s Pitt and producer Damien Quintard.
Singer GAYLE Had 'No Idea' Her Hit Song 'Abcdefu' Would Go Viral: 'I Feel Very Grateful'
When singer GAYLE released her song "abcdefu" in 2021, she was floored at the response. "I had absolutely no idea ... It’s a song that I wrote when I was 16 with my best friend. She was 19 and we had no idea what to expect when it came to us putting this song out. But I'm so happy and grateful for everything that's happened, and it has given me such an incredible opportunity and a crazy year. I just feel very grateful for my first song on Atlantic to have been 'abc' and for the people I wrote it...
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
YouTube Originals to Launch ‘Behind the Beats,’ Featuring Blondie, Snoop Dogg, L7 (EXCLUSIVE)
YouTube Originals will launch on Nov. 18 “Behind the Beats,” a novel animated pop music anthology series produced by France’s TeamTO and 22D Music Group in partnership with France Télévisions, the French public broadcaster. Episodes 1-4 of the novel history of pop will also debut on the YouTube Kids app, YouTube Originals Kids & Family announced on Wednesday. YouTube and TeamTO have shared first-look images from the series in exclusivity with Variety. The deal sees YouTube launching the series worldwide but with a one-year holdback in the French language, where France Télévisions has first-window exclusivity. “This new animated musical series from TeamTO hits a sweet...
Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’ Has Hit 1 Billion Views on YouTube
One of the most beloved rock tracks of the early 2000s, Audioslave's "Like a Stone," has reached the milestone of hitting 1 billion views on YouTube. Audioslave formed in 2001 when the members of Rage Against the Machine — minus frontman Zack de la Rocha — joined forces with vocalist Chris Cornell, who'd split with Soundgarden a few years prior and was pursuing a solo career. "Like a Stone" is featured on the supergroup's self-titled debut album, which came out in November of 2002.
Watch John Frusciante channel Eddie Van Halen with a tapping-heavy solo in Red Hot Chili Peppers’ live debut of tribute track, Eddie
Frusciante’s three-minute solo showcases some of the wildest playing of his career, including two-hand tapping, whammy dives and blazing pentatonic licks. Last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, a lyrical and guitar tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. The band played the single for the first time at Austin City Limits last night (October 9) – and live footage of the performance shows John Frusciante delivering one of the most technical and emotional guitar solos of his career.
Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved”
Your week just got 100 times better. Zach Bryan just dropped the full-length, live version of his unreleased song “Starved,” along with the demo version and a studio version. He’s been playing it out on the road lately, and previously teased a short clip of the new tune, which is really just a taste of the whole live album he plans to record at his Red Rocks debut in November. If you’ve seen him live in concert before, and even if you […] The post Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bad Bunny’s ‘Titi Me Preguntó’ Samples a 1999 Bachata Song
'Titi Me Preguntó' is one of Bad Bunny's most popular songs from 'Un Verano Sin Ti.' Here's what we know about one song that is sampled in Bad Bunny's original.
Taylor Swift Unveils Complete 13-Song 'Midnights' Tracklist and Confirms Lana Del Rey Collaboration
Swifties can finally rest until Oct. 21, hopefully. Taylor Swift has officially announced the complete 13-song tracklist for Midnights, as she shared the upcoming album's final five song titles on TikTok overnight Friday during her Midnights Mayhem with Me series. Among the titles is "Snow on the Beach," the album's...
Watch Animated Audio Excerpt From Bono’s Upcoming Memoir ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’
Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story doesn’t come out until November 1, but you can check out an animated audio excerpt right here where the singer vividly describes U2’s first practice session at drummer Larry Mullen Jr’s house. The story begins in 1976 when Bono notices a flyer pinned to his high school bulletin board: “Drummer seeks musicians for band.” “Funny how casually our destiny arrives,” Bono writes. “We’re all packed in the oven that is Larry’s kitchen. How do we fit all the drums, amps, and apprentice rock stars into such a small room?” Mullen was a competent drummer even...
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for new music, world tour
The "Tom, Mark, and Travis Show" is making a comeback in 2023.
Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 Chart
Slipknot are back in Billboard's Top 10 albums, placing at No. 2 for the week with their latest album, The End, So Far. The band came up just shy of the top spot, falling only behind Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti which has held a stranglehold on No. 1 for 13 non-consecutive weeks.
Muna Cover Taylor Swift’s “August”: Listen
Muna have shared their cover of Taylor Swift’s “August,” one of five tracks on their new EP Live at Electric Lady. The five-track EP also includes tracks from their self-titled album, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Anything but Me,” and “Kind of Girl,” as well as “Taken” from their 2019 LP for RCA, Saves the World. Check it out below.
The Arcs Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch
The Arcs—led by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach—have announced their first album in eight years. Electrophonic Chronic follows the group’s 2015 debut LP Yours, Dreamily. The new record is out January 27 via Auerbach’s own Easy Eye Sound. Today, the Arcs have released lead single “Keep on Dreamin’” along with an animated music video created by Robert “Roboshobo” Schober and visual artist El Oms—who also illustrated the cover art. Find all of that below, as well as the tracklist for the new LP.
Duran Duran Announces New Feature-Length Docu-Concert Film ‘A Hollywood High’
Acclaimed English new wave band Duran Duran has announced a new feature-length docu-concert film, A Hollywood High, which is set to drop as a theatrical release in Los Angeles and London, along with a global roll-out in over 40 countries, on November 3, 2022. To celebrate the news, the band,...
The Backseat Lovers announce UK dates and new music with ‘Slowing Down’
The Backseat Lovers return to the UK & Ireland for their biggest shows to date and release…. 2,300-capacity London date at the historic O2 Kentish Town Forum amongst seven new UK & Ireland live dates announced for fast-rising Utah DIY heroes. After releasing coming-of-age songs of high emotion, Growing/Dying and...
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release new album ‘Laminated Denim’, announce 2023 Europe and UK tour
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released new album ‘Laminated Denim’, the second of three the ultra-prolific psych-rockers will share in October. The album was released on Wednesday (October 12), and consists of two tracks – ‘The Land Before Timeland’ and ‘Hypertension’ – both of which are exactly 15 minutes in length. ‘Laminated Denim’ serves as a spiritual successor to earlier album ‘Made In Timeland’ (which its title is an anagram of), which was released physically in March of this year before arriving digitally yesterday alongside ‘Laminated Denim’.
Five Finger Death Punch Double Down With Two Futuristic New Videos
Five Finger Death Punch are a band that still values the artistic expression of the music video, and today they've returned with not one, but two new videos, that are part of an overarching storyline. The clips are for the current single "Times Like These" as well as "Welcome to the Circus."
