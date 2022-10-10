Read full article on original website
Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
The world is a better place thanks to people like this kid. Jacob Hartford, age 10, is a Halloween enthusiast hailing from Barrington, New Hampshire. He loves the holiday so much, in fact, that he's created his own haunted attraction in the woods behind his family's home. As a fellow spooky season fan, this writer just had to learn more about this kid, and reached out to his family for the scoop.
Some may be surprised to learn that Salem, Massachusetts, recently finished fairly low in Travel & Leisure’s list of most haunted places in America. But it makes more sense when you learn that a good witch has brought her powers to counter those of the Hocus Pocus squad. Ashley...
It is the time when everyone wants to go out at night and be scared either by scare actors or while walking through a haunted house. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, is one of the best places to go with your family or friends during the spooky season.
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
The Red Sox and Patriots aren’t the only ones lagging in the standings this year. Travel & Leisure recently ranked most haunted cities in the U.S., and the Hub of Hocus Pocus, Salem, Massachusetts, barely cracked the top ten, finishing at ninth overall. The good (or bad) news is...
Around 0.05% of the United States population has run a marathon, according to a Statistics About Running article. That is a really small number. The number is even smaller for those who have bear crawled a marathon. You know, on your hands and feet...CRAWLING. Well, over the weekend on October...
Growing up in New England, you are bound to have many field trips to museums. One school field trip that many New Englanders had was visiting Salem, MA, and going to the Salem Witch Museum. Even if you did not grow up in New England, if you are interested in...
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
My father used to tell me that "self discipline is doing the right thing when no one is looking." Well, someone must have told Boston Celtics Co-owner Rob Hale the same thing. Every week in 2022, Rob Hale and his wife Karen have been donating about $1,000,000 to various nonprofits.
Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to Dirt, it's quite extensive, as Adam has spent millions of dollars buying homes in prime areas of Massachusetts, and Florida. His newest home is in the Los Angeles area enclave of Pacific Palisades, at 5415 Albright Street. The property is listed by Katie Landrum with Compass Pacific Palisades, and it's the last home you'd expect a multi-millionaire celebrity to buy.
Oh, cats. They are so cute and so crazy. This little one is gonna be okay. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department helped Fall River Animal Control rescue a neighborhood roaming kitten who somehow got her head in a glass bowl of some type. Hence...
One of the many great things about living in Maine is the proximity to travel to different places for unique experiences. You can head up to Canada, spend a weekend on the coast of Cape Code, or take a day trip to a major city like Boston. While Portland is...
If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
Some house listings go viral due to the price, while others go viral if a celebrity once lived there. One house in Weare, New Hampshire, is going viral for a completely different reason. Tommy Bolduc created a real estate listing for 73 Guys Lane in Weare, NH, that is getting...
Before Halloween, it’s time for parents, grandparents, and babysitters to get scared. That’s right, it’s corn maze season. Last year marked my first, as my daughter and I frequented Scamman Farm in Stratham. The nice thing about Scamman is that they have two mazes: one for kids (or adults who get freaked), and…the other one. There were no requests for…the other one last year. But now that my daughter is a big girl who’s twice kicked my butt racing through the Polar Caves, I worry that this is the year we finally enter...the other corn maze.
