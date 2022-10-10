Read full article on original website
Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?
Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
'Chicago Med' actress Marlyne Barrett battling cancer in real life like her character on the show
Marlyne Barrett is battling uterine and ovarian cancer in real life. Her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, has been battling breast cancer on Chicago Med, the popular NBC medical drama. It is a classical example of art imitating life and life imitating art.
Chicago Med fans furious after star’s surprise exit during season 8 premiere and blast show’s ‘abrupt cast changes’
CHICAGO Med fans have been left heartbroken after a fan-favorite cast member made a surprise exit during the season 8 premiere. Viewers are furious as the star had not been on the show for long, making the departure feel “abrupt.”. During Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, fans...
Chicago Fire: Are Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo dating?
Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have had a difficult road to marriage on Chicago Fire. There were fights, Kidd’s departure, a potential split, and once they did tie the knot, they were nearly killed during their honeymoon. Through it all, Stellaride has proven to be one of the most...
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
Chicago Fire: Jimmy Nicholas reacts to Hawkins death on Twitter
This is a tough one. Chief Evan Hawkins was an instantly likable presence on Chicago Fire, and his romance with Violet (Hanako Greensmith) was one of the most charming aspects of the last few seasons. Who didn’t want to see them make it?. We should’ve known things get dangerous...
Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
Chicago PD: Are Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger dating?
Burgess and Ruzek have been through a lot. The former couple tried to make things work as a parental unit in Chicago PD season 9, but professional dangers surfaced, and they were forced to navigate a hostage situation involving their daughter. The close call led them to take some time...
'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Slam NBC Series for 'Insulting' Kelli Giddish Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have already been upset over the show's decision to part ways with long-term cast member Kelli Giddish. Giddish has starred as Det. Amanda Rollins since Season 13. After initial reports surfaced that she'd been exiting the show this season, she took to Instagram to confirm. In a lengthy post, she wrote: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Chicago Fire boss teases three surprise returns coming in season 11
There was a lot to break down in the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere, but there’s also a lot to look forward to. The things to look forward to include surprise returns. The Chicago Fire season 11 premiere gave us some updates on various characters. We also got a surprise return to help with Brett’s storyline. Kyle came back to share that he was engaged—it’s one of those relationships where the stars have aligned.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Believe This Character’s Season 5 Transformation
Season 5 of the beloved drama show Yellowstone is almost here, and fans are gearing up for the new season. However, one character is going through a transformation, and many have made the same comment about it. The drama/Western follows “a ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati Auditioned For a Role After Passing Out From Spinal Tap Pain
'Chicago P.D.' star Marina Squerciati is a dedicated actor and her determination showed when she went to an audition straight from the hospital after passing out from spinal tap pain.
womansday.com
‘Law and Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Sets Fans Off With Rare Instagram of Her Husband
What You Should Know About “Law & Order: Organized Crime” What You Should Know About “Law & Order: Organized Crime”. Law and Order: SVU fans may have questions about Mariska Hargitay's character Olivia Benson having a relationship with Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler. But away from the NBC drama, there are no such inquiries.
'Chicago Med' Is Getting a New Doctor but She's All in Their Head
The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med will have a lot to unpack from the Season 7 finale. From life-threatening fires to gunshot wounds, right on back down to classic medical emergencies and even a breakup, there is a ton of drama to get through. In the midst of all this, there will also be a few new doctors in rotation. One of them will be spending a lot of time getting into everyone's heads. Who is Nellie Cuevas on Chicago Med? Here's what we know about the new doc on the Chicago Med block.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago P.D.’: What We Know About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit & When It Could Happen
Intelligence is about to say goodbye to a detective who has been with Chicago P.D. since Fire introduced its characters for the spinoff. While we wait for the day Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead is no longer with the team, we’re preparing ourselves with everything we know about what’s to come. (His final episode has yet to be set; we just know it’s in the fall.)
[SPOILER] Was Just Killed off 'Chicago Fire' Season 11 — and Fans Are Not OK
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Season 11 of Chicago Fire. If there's one thing that Chicago Fire is good for, it's serving up scorching-hot drama for its fans each week. The genius minds over at NBC have managed to keep millions of viewers on the hook for 11 seasons already, and it doesn't seem like that momentum is going away any time soon.
‘Chicago Med’ Honoring ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter With ‘Meaningful’ Storyline
When you tune into this week’s episode of Chicago Med, there will be a little love and respect shown toward John Ritter. The actor, of course, is known for his role of Jack Tripper on Three’s Company. Sadly, he died of an aortic dissection. It’s also something to remember that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer on the show, was a friend of Ritter’s. It’s the new episode’s script that highlights the aortic dissection diagnosis. One of Archer’s patients needs open-heart surgery following the diagnosis. After Ritter’s death, his widow Amy Yasbeck founded the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Seeing this week’s script and plot was something that Weber would call “almost like a gift.”
