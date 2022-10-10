ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

NBC Washington

2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials

Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said. A moped carrying two people crashed about 9:40 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road at the exit for Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna. The driver, Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C.,...
VIENNA, VA
#Heading South#Virginia State Police#The Trooper#Fauquier Health
WTOP

Driver killed in Woodbridge crash

If you saw a deadly crash in Woodbridge last night, police want to hear from you. It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Horner Road and Millwood Drive. According to police in Prince William County, Virginia, the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata lost control at a sharp curve on Horner, crossed the double yellow line, hit a ditch and rolled over several times.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Tracy Leicher

Warrant issued in case of missing Virginia man

LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office has named a person of interest in the ongoing case of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford. Mr. Bradford, 35, was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area, in the company of Marcus Lee Lewis. The sheriff's office currently holds a felony warrant for Lewis, who is described as a white male, 5’8” and 135 lbs. According to past mug shots, he has had dark/salt pepper hair and has also been bald. He has several tattoos.
LURAY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
FAIRFAX, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant

The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Watchful Eye

Here's why 8 bridges are under construction in Fredericksburg + When and where traffic stops will occur on I-95

With eight bridges under construction in the Fredericksburg area, drivers on I-95 should be prepared for traffic delays this week. This is especially true near Exit 136 (Centreport Rd) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) where VDOT will require full traffic stops in northbound and southbound lanes. Those stops will occur between midnight and 3 a.m. Traffic will be halted for up to 30 minutes at a time.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

