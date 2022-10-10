LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office has named a person of interest in the ongoing case of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford. Mr. Bradford, 35, was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area, in the company of Marcus Lee Lewis. The sheriff's office currently holds a felony warrant for Lewis, who is described as a white male, 5’8” and 135 lbs. According to past mug shots, he has had dark/salt pepper hair and has also been bald. He has several tattoos.

LURAY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO