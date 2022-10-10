Read full article on original website
18-year-old charged with DUI after crash in Loudoun County
An 18-year-old driver is in custody after police say he crashed his car in a Sterling-area shopping center and was subsequently charged with a DUI.
Virginia state trooper injured in crash in Fauquier
The trooper saw a traffic violation take place and began to pull forward into the roadway, according to police. While he was doing so, the driver of a tractor-trailer heading south went from the right lane to the left lane and ran into the cruiser.
Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.
Police: Virginia inmate charged after throwing water on officer
It was determined that an inmate, identified as 28-year-old Alexander McCadden, threw a cup of water at an officer. The officer was not injured and McCadden was charged and is still in custody at the Adult Detention Center.
Prince William Police looking for man who ‘grazed’ officers with his car
Prince William County police are looking for a Fredericksburg man who grazed two officers with his car while leaving a police stop in Triangle early Thursday morning.
2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials
Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said. A moped carrying two people crashed about 9:40 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road at the exit for Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna. The driver, Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C.,...
Police looking for Woodbridge robbery, strangulation suspect
Bowen is described as a 5'11" white man who weighs around 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Bowen or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.
17-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose in Prince William County
Prince William County Police are addressing how they’re combating fentanyl dangers county-wide days after a teenage boy in Manassas died from a suspected fentanyl overdose. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the story. MORE: https://bit.ly/3etRaeg.
Fairfax Co. asks Va. governor to 'close the gaps' at state level after FCPS counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The recent scandal surrounding a convicted sex offender's employment with Fairfax County Public Schools resurfaced during Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where they voted unanimously in favor of sending a letter to Gov. Youngkin concerning and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash
If you saw a deadly crash in Woodbridge last night, police want to hear from you. It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Horner Road and Millwood Drive. According to police in Prince William County, Virginia, the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata lost control at a sharp curve on Horner, crossed the double yellow line, hit a ditch and rolled over several times.
52 years later, a cold case has left Prince William County Police searching for information
On Oct. 10, 1970, Patricia's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area north of Old Colchester Road in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The cause and manner of her death were never determined.
Warrant issued in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office has named a person of interest in the ongoing case of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford. Mr. Bradford, 35, was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area, in the company of Marcus Lee Lewis. The sheriff's office currently holds a felony warrant for Lewis, who is described as a white male, 5’8” and 135 lbs. According to past mug shots, he has had dark/salt pepper hair and has also been bald. He has several tattoos.
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
Prince William County to hold ‘take back’ for unwanted prescription drugs
If you have unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications, you can safely dispose of them in the Prince William County drug "take back" later this month.
Witness shares video of NoVa police chase, ending in shots fired
Editor’s Note: The video above contains cell phone footage of the shooting that can be difficult to watch. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County woman is speaking out and sharing a video she took when a wanted man opened fire near police officers. Investigators say Ricardo Singleton led officers on a […]
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268. Traffic was backup up 6 miles at one point, and drivers should expect delays in the area.
Here's why 8 bridges are under construction in Fredericksburg + When and where traffic stops will occur on I-95
With eight bridges under construction in the Fredericksburg area, drivers on I-95 should be prepared for traffic delays this week. This is especially true near Exit 136 (Centreport Rd) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) where VDOT will require full traffic stops in northbound and southbound lanes. Those stops will occur between midnight and 3 a.m. Traffic will be halted for up to 30 minutes at a time.
Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card fraud suspects
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man and a woman they say used a stolen credit card in Fredericksburg.
