FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
newyorkbeacon.com
‘You Got 100 People In There … and Nobody Is Saying Anything’: Father Outraged at Daycare After 3-Year-Old Daughter Returns Home with Femur Bone Broken In Half and No One ‘Knows’ What Happened
A Houston toddler came home from daycare with a broken thigh bone and her father said he wants answers. The owner of the childcare facility, which has been serving the community for over 40 years, has refused to speak publicly about the incident and has secured an attorney to represent the facility’s interests regarding the child’s injury.
2nd day of retrial: AJ Armstrong becomes emotional in court as he sees images of his parents
An officer and EMT who responded to the scene testified on the second day of trial, recalling the events of that day.
fox26houston.com
Prayer vigil held for missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds
ALVIN, Texas - Close friends and family members held a prayer vigil for Michelle Reynolds, who’s been missing for 18 days. "You just can't get your head around that she’s gone,’ says Maggie Reynolds, Mother-in-Law. The prayer vigil was held to show continued support for the Reynolds...
cw39.com
Small child found walking the streets alone in Alief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A small child wondering on the streets early Tuesday morning in Alief is now safe. Houston police said a woman found the child at the 11000 block of Beechnut Street and was taken by ambulance to get checked out. It’s unclear why the child was alone....
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
fox26houston.com
Exclusive: Toddler suffers broken femur bone at Houston daycare, father says staff member is to blame
HOUSTON - James Walker is the owner of Walker's Daycare center located on Livingston Street in the Sunnyside community of Houston. On Thursday, the father of 3-year-old Janiya Guzman says she suffered a broken femur bone while she was at that location. FOX 26's Gabby Hart confronted the owner in...
wtva.com
Stepdaughter key witness in Houston murder trial
Tuesday was the second day of trial for murder suspect Jarquavious Doss. Tuesday was the second day of trial for murder suspect Jarquavious Doss.
Family desperate to find 48-year-old who went missing days ago from Third Ward
Have you seen him or do you recognize him? Amani Sereni's spouse says it's not like him to disappear.
Sister of victim in Baytown killing says suspect's mental health is 'no excuse' for it
The suspect's mother told ABC13 that her son suffered from bipolar disorder for years. But one of the victim's loved ones says he should've gotten help.
Texas Man Lies In Road After Argument With Girlfriend, Gets Run Over
Police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.
Mother, daughter found dead inside W. Harris Co. home after family requests welfare check
Deputies believe the women were mother and daughter whom family members say they haven't heard from in two days before the tragic discovery.
pearland.com
Brown Water Issues and News from Pearland Water
If you've experienced brown water from your faucets or want more info on how and why it happens, Pearland Water’s newest blog post is for you. Over on their website they discuss what to do when experiencing brown water, possible causes, and how their team is eliminating the issue around the City. If you or someone you know in Pearland is experiencing brown water at their home, the fastest way to get help is to call 281.652.1900. For the full post, read the information below.
Woman wanted after running away from rollover crash that killed pedestrian in SE Houston, HPD says
Police are searching for Chantay Solano-Saldana nearly three weeks after she allegedly crashed someone's car, causing it to roll over and hit a woman walking by, killing her.
NAACP Houston demands accountability after jury finds officer not guilty in death of Black woman
Social justice leaders held a press conference to express their outrage over a not guilty verdict handed down Tuesday in the murder trial of Pamela Turner.
WFAA
'Completely shameless' | Video shows porch pirate steal Houston couple's wedding mementos
HOUSTON — For any newlywed couple, saying “I do” should be one of the happiest days of their lives. However, there’s a couple in Houston whose special day now carries a bitter reality. Katie and Max Degwitz were recently married in Sedona, Arizona. Their priceless and...
cw39.com
Man killed after laying in road on Tomball Parkway, gets hit by car, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly hit-and-run crash on Tomball Parkway and Perry Road on Tuesday night is under investigation. It happened around 11:20 p.m., as Harris County deputies say a man and a woman got into an argument in the car. A witness told deputies the man decided to...
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
WAPT
A Texas teacher disappeared, and her car was found in New Orleans. New photos of her have emerged
NEW ORLEANS — New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
Missing 14-year-old girl last seen five days ago in Greenspoint area
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old girl. Gabriella Price hasn't been seen since Oct. 6, according to her family. She was last seen leaving the 200 block of Plaza Verde Drive in the Greenspoint area. There's no description...
