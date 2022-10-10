ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

‘You Got 100 People In There … and Nobody Is Saying Anything’: Father Outraged at Daycare After 3-Year-Old Daughter Returns Home with Femur Bone Broken In Half and No One ‘Knows’ What Happened

A Houston toddler came home from daycare with a broken thigh bone and her father said he wants answers. The owner of the childcare facility, which has been serving the community for over 40 years, has refused to speak publicly about the incident and has secured an attorney to represent the facility’s interests regarding the child’s injury.
HOUSTON, TX
Prayer vigil held for missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds

ALVIN, Texas - Close friends and family members held a prayer vigil for Michelle Reynolds, who’s been missing for 18 days. "You just can't get your head around that she’s gone,’ says Maggie Reynolds, Mother-in-Law. The prayer vigil was held to show continued support for the Reynolds...
ALVIN, TX
Small child found walking the streets alone in Alief

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A small child wondering on the streets early Tuesday morning in Alief is now safe. Houston police said a woman found the child at the 11000 block of Beechnut Street and was taken by ambulance to get checked out. It’s unclear why the child was alone....
#Southeast Texans
Brown Water Issues and News from Pearland Water

If you've experienced brown water from your faucets or want more info on how and why it happens, Pearland Water’s newest blog post is for you. Over on their website they discuss what to do when experiencing brown water, possible causes, and how their team is eliminating the issue around the City. If you or someone you know in Pearland is experiencing brown water at their home, the fastest way to get help is to call 281.652.1900. For the full post, read the information below.
PEARLAND, TX
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

