NME
BTS’ label says it will crack down on “counterfeit” merchandise at Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert
Big Hit Music has issued a new statement addressing the “unauthorised use” of BTS‘ trademark ahead of the band’s forthcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan, where the label says it will crack down on “counterfeit” merchandise. The statement, written in both...
GloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
GloRilla took the stage for her television debut performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Sporting a red and silver sequin Big Glo baseball jersey, the Memphis rapper entered the stage from the crowd with equally glistening backup dancers twerking as her single “Tomorrow” began to play. Proving her star potential, the 23-year-old artist had the engaged crowd on their feet as she performed her single “Tomorrow,” before moving to center stage with her breakout hit, “FNF.” More from VIBE.comCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoKodak Black Pays Homage To PnB Rock...
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
tvinsider.com
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Big Ed & Liz’s Engagement Party Ends in Brawl (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 7]. Several relationships seem to be facing questions following the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Can the couples work it out before it’s too late? Here’s what happened in episode 7.
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Taylor Swift Reveals Joe Alwyn Relationship Inspired First Song on ‘Midnights’ Album
Taylor Swift is giving fans a little insight into her relationship with Joe Alwyn. The star revealed her new song “Lavender Haze,” the first track on her upcoming album “Midnights,” was inspired by their romance. Swift explained on Instagram, "I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’...
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised
One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
EW.com
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Disney+ night
A magical night in the ballroom awaits, on the first ever Disney+ night on Dancing With the Stars. Tonight the stars are performing numbers inspired by all that the streamer has to offer, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more. Take a trip to the mountains of Colombia with the pro dancers and troupe as they kick off the night with a group performance to "Colombia, Mi Encanto" from Encanto. And to celebrate Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary the troupe will also dance to "Try Everything" from Zootopia.
Popculture
Why BTS' J-Hope Is Under Fire Right Now
BTS's J-Hope has received intense backlash from disappointed fans after liking a Korean hip-hop singer's apology for allegedly discriminating against two fans of color. On Oct. 10, KST, the controversy began when two roommates attending the 2022 SOMEDAY PLEMORA festival claimed that hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush passed them over while giving high-fives due to their darker skin. Videos from the R&B singer's festival performance have also gone viral on social media as they show him giving out high fives and skipping two darker-skinned people in the audience. In response to the controversy, the singer took to social media to apologize and explain his side of the story. It came as a surprise to many that J-Hope liked the post.
NME
Jackson Wang announces details for ‘Magic Man’ Bangkok concert
Jackson Wang has announced the details for his concert in Thailand this November as part of his ‘Magic Man’ world tour. Wang is set to perform at the Impact Arena in Bangkok this November 26 to kick off the tour, which will see him subsequently making his way to Kuala Lumpur on December 17.
Watch: NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
K-pop group NCT 127 discussed and performed "2 Baddies" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Busan’s Asian Film Content Market Wraps Up Amid Optimism and Post-Pandemic Concerns
The Asian Content Film Market (ACFM), the Busan International Film Festival’s industry platform, wrapped up this week with organizers and market participants voicing a mix of optimism and concern for the post-pandemic state of the movie market. The event, which was held in the city’s massive BEXCO convention center, attracted 1,059 companies and 2,185 industry participants from 48 countries over four days — the highest attendance rate since the market launched in 2006. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blonde': Pioneering Filmmaker Joyce Chopra on the Key Differences Between Her Adaptation and Andrew Dominik'sTrevor Noah Sets 'Daily Show' Sign-OffCara Delevingne, Brian Cox, Alyssa Milano...
With Support From Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Tinashe and More, HeadCount Registers More Than 150,000 Voters as Midterms Heat Up
Of all the issues currently threatening U.S. democracy, attacks on the voting system may be the most severe. Yet as the 2020 election showed, despite those threats, the system can still work — and the best thing people can do is, in order, vote, and get involved. Leading the...
NME
NCT 127 return to ‘Good Morning America’ after three years with ‘2 Baddies’ performance
K-pop boyband NCT 127 have made their second Good Morning America appearance with a performance of their latest single ‘2 Baddies’. On October 10, Good Morning America welcomed NCT 127 to perform their latest single ‘2 Baddies’, which arrived last month alongside their fourth studio album of the same name. The boyband are currently in the United States for ‘Neo City – The Link’ concerts in Los Angeles and New Jersey.
NME
HYBE’s request to trademark BTS’ ‘Borahae’ phrase has been rejected
The Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has rejected HYBE’s request to trademark V from BTS‘ popular ‘Borahae’ phrase. The phrase, now synonymous with BTS, was first coined by V during a BTS fanmeet event in 2016. The term, a portmanteau of the Korean words saranghae (I love you) and borasaek (purple), was created with the following message in mind to be used between BTS and their fanbase, per Soompi: “Just as purple is the last colour of the rainbow, I will trust and love you until the very end.”
