nbc15.com
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
wearegreenbay.com
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dodge County
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/11/22 FDL County Rollover Accident Claims The Life Of A Sheboygan Man
An 18-year-old Sheboygan man flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee following a rollover accident in Fond du Lac County early Sunday evening has died from his injuries. Gavin Matter was declared dead at Froedtert Sunday. He was a passenger in a vehicle that went off of County Highway GGG in the Town of Auburn. Three others; a 31-year-old Kiel man driving the vehicle and two passengers a 19-year-old Kohler man and 14-year-old Sheboygan boy were also injured in the accident which happened shortly after 5:30 Sunday evening. Investigators say speed and careless operation of a vehicle appear to be contributing factors in the accident.
radioplusinfo.com
10-13-22 two dead, 6 hurt in milwaukee van rollover
GREENFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people died and four were injured when a large van rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in the Milwaukee area. The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. The van became fully engulfed in flames. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office initially identified the vehicle as a bus, but later described it as a “large passenger transport van” with six people inside. The van is owned by Minnesota-based CNH Industrial, which was shuttling employees to Racine County.
2 dead, 6 hurt in Wisconsin crash after bus rolls over, catches fire
Two people died, 6 were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire in Wisconsin Wednesday morning. The freeway is still closed, according to local media outlets.
Two people killed after bus rolls over, catches fire in Milwaukee
Two people died and at least six others were injured after the bus they were in rolled over and caught fire on the freeway in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
seehafernews.com
Cleveland Man in Critical Condition Following Weekend Crash
A 28-year-old Cleveland man has been listed in critical condition following a crash over the weekend. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of the crash on County Highway M at Highway FF at around 6:45 Saturday evening, just north of Lakeland University. A vehicle traveling...
spmetrowire.com
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
wxerfm.com
Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
Overnight house fire in Sheboygan County
An overnight house fire in Sheboygan County caused severe damage to a home on Abbott Dr. No injuries have been reported at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot another after crash near 53rd and Villard, prosecutors say
Prarie Kelly is charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sept. 25 near 53rd and Villard. Prosecutors say after a crash, Kelly confronted the other driver and believed he was "reaching down," so he shot him and drove away.
Milwaukee pastor dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells
Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Teens crash into tree, rollover while racing in Greendale
Three teens were involved in a racing crash on Monday, the Village of Greendale Police Department said.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Teams Investigating Early Morning House Fire
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department along with numerous local and area fire departments are investigating an early morning house fire. The call came in reporting the fire just before 3:30 this morning (October 11th). Crews from eight fire departments arrived on the scene on Abbott Drive near County Road...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County pursuit; driver arrested, suspected of OWI
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrested a Shawano County man after a pursuit early Tuesday morning, Oct. 11. A deputy spotted the man's car for speeding on southbound U.S. Highway 151 around 12:45 a.m., the sheriff's office said. After initially stopping, though, the driver sped off – fleeing south past Beaver Dam.
radioplusinfo.com
10-10-22 four people transported to hospital following rollover crash in fdl county
Four people were injured, two seriously, in a one vehicle rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. The crash happened shortly after 5:30pm Saturday on Highway GGG. Two male passengers from Sheboygan, ages 14 and 18, were flown by helicopter to hospitals with serious injuries. The driver, a 31 year old Kiel man, and another passenger, a 19 year old Kohler man, received minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says speed and careless operation of the vehicle are contributing factors in the crash which remains under investigation.
Wisconsin man arrested after fleeing in a car & on foot, two law enforcement officers injured
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody after trying to flee from officers and having fentanyl on him. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on October 10 around 3:30 p.m. police responded to a possible domestic abuse incident. The victim was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that was driving in the city.
